Popular political drama series leaving Netflix in May 2025

We knew the day would eventually come, but that doesn't mean it's any easier to accept. This May, Netflix will be saying goodbye to one of the most beloved political drama series, which is sure to disappoint fans. Madam Secretary, with its captivating depiction of a strong female lead managing the challenges of global politics, has resonated with audiences for years. Its departure will leave a noticeable gap in Netflix's political drama offerings, and fans will surely miss the sharp-witted Elizabeth McCord and her remarkable team as they balance the chaos of world affairs with their personal lives.

No, you didn't read that wrong. Madam Secretary is really set to leave the platform next month, marking the end of its long streaming run. Netflix has already placed a removal notice on the show's title page on the platform. All six seasons of Madam Secretary will be removed from the service on Thursday, May 15, 2025, giving viewers only a limited amount of time to binge-watch or revisit the series. This removal news comes five years after the last season was added to Netflix. Given that it's a licensed series, we knew that eventually the streaming rights would expire and Netflix would have to make the decision to either renew its contract or let the show go. Sadly, the streaming giant did the latter.

Currently, the political drama isn't available for streaming anywhere else, and it's uncertain whether another platform will pick it up in the future. However, given that it's a CBS series, there's a strong possibility it will eventually be added to Paramount+. Many CBS shows have made that their streaming home. May 15 is only a month from now, so fans hoping to revisit the series or new viewers should make the most of the time left. Once it's gone, there’s no telling how long the wait might be before it resurfaces on another platform. We would hate for you to miss your chance to watch or rewatch this standout series while it's still available.

Created by Barbara Hall (Judging Amy, Joan of Arcadia), Madam Secretary starred Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, a former CIA analyst who steps into the role of United States Secretary of State. The show follows Elizabeth as she tackles global crises while balancing her personal life. Later in the series, she becomes President of the United States, bringing her journey to a powerful and fulfilling conclusion. Other than Leoni, the cast was made up of Tim Daly, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen, Željko Ivanek, Bebe Neuwirth, Wallis Currie-Wood, and many others.

Don't forget! The entire Madam Secretary series will be leaving Netflix on May 15. Time is running out, so don't miss your chance to watch!