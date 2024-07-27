1944 season 2 and the 3 Paramount+ shows still coming in 2024 we can’t wait to watch
There is more to explore in the world of television for Paramount Plus. 2024 is only halfway over and we cannot wait to see what's in store for the remainder of the year.
From spinoffs to renewals, the following are four shows we cannot wait to watch later this year. Which TV shows made our list? Take your best guess and let's begin!
1. 1944 Season 1
As of now one of several Yellowstone spinoffs titled 1944 is assumed to have a 2024 release date. Audiences have been following the Dutton family since Yellowstone first aired in 2018 and we may yet again be following them into the past.
From the late 1800s to the early 1920s, Taylor Sheridan has created thrilling story-driven spinoffs about the power of family, influence, loyalty, and money, all centered around the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in Montana. Details have been minimal but we're looking forward to learning more about the Dutton family as we travel towards their present predicament in the upcoming final episodes of Yellowstone.
2. School Spirits Season 2
Like most shows on our list an actual release date for season 2 isn't definitive. Although a 2024 premiere date is heavily assumed. What happens when you combine high school drama with mystery and the paranormal? You get School Spirits, a story about how student Maddie tries to uncover the circumstances behind her death or lack thereof.
Did she actually die or is she in limbo? It seems the other ghosts who haunt the halls of Split River High remember how they died. We're on the edge of our seats as the mystery and plot thickens. Time is of the essence, and we can only assume more has yet to be revealed.
3. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2
Although the several Yellowstone spinoffs, one we already discussed earlier, ensure that the Dutton family will never be forgotten, this will be the final season of the series. Aside from all the drama surrounding Kevin Costner who plays the lead role of John Dutton, we are both thrilled and saddened to see the show come to an end.
For years the family drama surrounding the Duttons' trying to preserve their power and ownership of their Montana ranch gripped audiences. Dysfunctional, heartwarming, heartbreaking, gripping, what more can we say? There is a reason this show has had several seasons and continues to expand through spinoffs. How will the Duttons' fare by the end of the series? Your guess is as good as ours.
4. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Last but not least is a franchise that keeps going, via television shows and films: Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Since 1987, the four turtles named after Renaissance artists with impressive martial arts skills have been battling villains, including the unforgettable Shredder.
With the help of human April O'Neil, our heroes defeat the bad guys while enjoying copious amounts of pizza. The latest iteration Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be premiering August 9, 2024 on the streaming platform.
Starring the voice talents of Nicolas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Brady Noon, and Ayo Edebiri we look forward to yet another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle adaptation which will surely please fans both old and new.
Let us know which show we mentioned above you look forward to watching the most.