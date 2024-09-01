27 shows coming to Paramount+ (and Showtime) in September
There’s a lot of good stuff coming to Paramount+ and Showtime this September so here’s a quick guide!
September will be a must for anyone who has Paramount+ as, obviously, it’ll be home for the various CBS shows making their debuts for the fall season. There’s also a few other shows coming from both Paramount+ and Showtime and providing some great stuff. Here’s a quick guide to the big shows coming to the streamer this September!
Tulsa King Season 2 (September 15)
Sylvester Stallone is back for Season 2 of the crime drama. Season 1 followed Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a Mafia capo exiled to Kansas City where he built up his own criminal empire. Season 1 ended with Dwight being arrested by his DEA lover and Season 2 has him facing new rivals. That includes Frank Grillo as a powerful Kansas City mob boss whose actions against Dwight could lead to a new war. With the new stars and amped up action, this should be a fantastic second season for the crime drama and make Stallone better than ever.
Frasier Season 2 (September 19)
Kelsey Grammer is back in his iconic role of Frasier Crane, still handling life in Boston and trying to reconnect with his grown son. Season 2 looks to be a return to form as Fraiser gets back his old Seattle radio show and runs into a pack of his old friends. However, Frasier realizes that in 2024, his advice may not work as well for listeners. This looks to be an interesting classic “new” direction for the show that should build on its revival.
Nothin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ‘80s Hair Metal (September 17)
Adapting the best-selling oral history book, this three-part docuseries chronicles the fantastic 1980s hard-rock “hair band” era. The series features brand new interviews with scores of those rockers, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave “Snake” Sabo and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O. It should be a great look at the rise and fall of this amazing rock era.
Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale (September 26)
This new Korean romantic comedy has a woman who dreams of fairy tales running into her prince…only to discover he doesn’t believe in love. The pair banter and clash a bit with each trying to escape their lives and perhaps discover a true romance after all.
September 3
- After Midnight (Season 2)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 10)
September 4:
- Rubble & Crew (Season 1)
- The Tiny Chef Show – Season 2
- Ridiculousness – Season 36
September 7
- Rubble & Crew – Season 2
September 11
- The Patrick Star Show – Season 2
September 12
- Dora – Season 2
September 15
- Tulsa King – Season 2
September 16
- The Big (Seasons 1-4)
September 18
- Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy
- Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy
- Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse
- Survivor (Season 47)
- The Really Loud House – Season 2
- Nöthin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal
September 20
- Frasier – Season 2
- Secret Celebrity Renovation
September 21
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 7
- 48 Hours (Season 37)
September 22
- 60 Minutes (Season 57)
- Matlock (Sneak Peek
September 23
- Let's Make A Deal (Season 16)
- The Price Is Right (Season 53)
September 26
- The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 38)
September 27
- The Greatest @Home Videos
September 29
- The Summit (Sneak Peek)
