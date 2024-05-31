5 true crime shows to stream if you liked Under the Bridge
By Sandy C.
The series finale for Under the Bridge is now streaming on Hulu. If the disturbing true story left you wanting more, here are five other shows to stream today.
Hulu hooked viewers with the true crime series Under the Bridge. Based on the book of the same name written by Rebecca Godfrey, which covers the true case of Reena Virk, Under the Bridge shares the story and harrowing details of Reena's murder. The young teen was ruthlessly killed by her peers. The case received a lot of media attention due to the lack of urgency from authorities when Reena was first reported missing. To this day, there is a lot of controversy concerning the sentencing of those involved. It's a heartbreaking series that does not have a happy ending, but a story we should all learn from.
The five shows we share below are just as maddening and frustrating. Before we dive into the details for each true crime series, here's a quick list of the titles and where to stream:
- The Staircase, Max
- Mindhunter, Netflix
- Unbelievable, Netflix
- A Friend of the Family, Peacock
- Love and Death, Max
The Staircase, Max
Available to stream on Max, The Staircase consists of eight episodes that follow the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson. Like most married couples at one point or another, Kathleen and her husband Michael Peterson were going through a rough patch. But it's suspicious that most were unaware of their issues. Intimate and disturbing details about the Peterson's relationship only surfaced after police began to investigate Kathleen's death.
According to her husband, Kathleen fell down the stairs, but the scene paints a different picture. This case breaks the family apart, and it's a case that remains a mystery today. Some believe Kathleen really did fall down the stairs, others have put together the theory that an owl entered through the window and attacked Kathleen, causing her to lose her balance and fall. The most popular theory, however, is that Kathleen's husband killed her. The Max series stars Toni Collette, Colin Firth, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, and others.
Mindhunter, Netflix
For a mind-bending psychological thriller, watch Mindhunter on Netflix. The series stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as Holden Ford and Bill Tench, respectively. Ford and Tench are special agents in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit. They are tasked with gathering information on convicted killers to create profiles and investigate any patterns. This was before the term "serial killers" existed. The most haunting part about the series is the way Ford and Tench collected the information, by conducting interviews with each killer, in which horrifying, sick details were revealed.
Serial killers investigated in the series include Ed Kemper, Monte Rissell, Jerry Brutos, Dennis Rader, and others. There are two seasons of Mindhunter streaming on Netflix.
Unbelievable, Netflix
Want to get angry? Like really upset? If your answer is no, you will not want to watch Unbelievable on Netflix. After Marie Adler is raped, she is questions by authories multiple times. They demand she give them details of what happened again and again and again. No sympathy is ever shown to Marie. On the contrary, police suggest that Marie is lying about the whole thing. Sadly, detectives get Marie to agree that she made it all up just so they can leave her alone. Thankfully, two detectives (portrayed by Merritt Wever and Toni Collette) step up and investigate Marie's story and other cases that share a lot of similarities.
A Friend of the Family, Peacock
The most shocking and unbelievable thing about A Friend of the Family is that it is based on a true story. I recommend watching the documentary about this case, either before or after watching Peacock's A Friend of the Family. The doc is titled Abducted in Plain Sight and is streaming on Netflix. The reason I suggest watching it is that you may not believe your eyes and think that the Peacock series is exaggerating or twisting the truth. A Friend of the Family is not a documentary, but a drama based on the true story.
The case follows the Broberg family after their daughter is kidnapped not once, but twice, by the same person. This is a case where you'll want the parents behind bars more so than the abductor. But I will spoil no other details!
Love and Death, Max
You really only need one reason to watch Love and Death on Max, and that's Elizabeth Olsen. The brilliant actress once again delivers an incredible, emotional performance as Candy Montgomery. In her community, Candy is an excellent housewife, mother, and friend. She volunteers often at her church and is very involved as a mother. So imagine the town's surprise when Candy is suspected of violently murdering her friend Betty Gore with an axe after Betty confronts Candy about Candy's secret affair with Betty's husband.
Which of these true crime dramas will you be watching? Are there any you believe should join the list?