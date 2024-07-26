7 things you may not know about Love Island USA
By Sandy C.
I GOT A TEXT!!! If you know, you know. Love Island USA season 6 may be over, but it is all fans continue to talk about! So, naturally, we’re here to chat about it some more.
Part of the reason why season 6 is such a hot topic is because of the upcoming reunion. But it’s no secret that season 6 is the best in the franchise. Not only does it feature the iconic PPG trio, (Leah, JaNa, and Serena), but the season also doubled in viewers, Deadline reports. If you haven’t watched it, what are you waiting for? The season 6 reunion streams on Peacock on Aug. 19, so you can still catch up. If you love reality TV (and drama and friendship) Love Island USA season 6 is going to be your new favorite.
While browsing TikTok for more things Love Island USA, I stumbled on Elizabeth Weber’s video. Longtime Love Island USA fans know the reality star as the season 1 winner of the show. Elizabeth coupled up with Zac Mirabelli from day one and the two were crowned as the winners of the first season of the USA spinoff. Elizabeth and Zac may have walked out of the villa as a couple, but they broke things off just a few months later.
Due to the popularity of the show right now, Elizabeth took it to TikTok to share some facts about Love Island USA we may not know. Check out all of her videos on her account! Below, I only share the seven facts I found the most interesting.
Note: Please keep in mind that Elizabeth was in season 1 and we are now on season 6 so a lot of things may have changed since. Elizabeth is only sharing her personal experience.
No fighting
You fight, you go home. And we’re talking about physical fights, I’m sure arguing and yelling is encouraged by the crew to increase the drama. However, if you put your hands on someone, you are kicked out of the island. No exceptions.
No drugs allowed
I’m not surprised that hard drugs are not allowed at the villa, but we’re talking about weed and CBD products. This rule isn’t just for the villa, though, but all of Fiji. As it turns out, there are strict rules there and the crew is not about to deal with any of it. If you are caught with anything, the crew makes it clear that they can’t and won't help you. And if you sneak any of these substances, you are kicked out immediately.
No switching beds
The little dressers next to the beds have the name of the assigned islander that will be sleeping there. And once you are assigned your spot, that’s where you’ll be sleeping. There’s no switching beds because you are mad at someone and want to sleep away from them, no bestie sleepovers, and no sneaking around. In season 6, we did see a few contestants sleep outside of the room, and now it makes sense why they decided to sleep outside instead of switching beds.
No writing, no reading, no music
Okay, this is a strange one! According to Elizabeth, islanders are not allowed to bring journals, notepads, books, paper, or even a pen or pencil. If you need to write something (such as a poem for someone you fancy), the people in production will provide it. Music is also not allowed. Could you live up to eight weeks without music and books?
Laundry service
The laundry is washed and dried for you. Elizabeth shares that you put your clothes in a bag and they are taken care of and brought back. But this may not be as great as it sounds, because Elizabeth tells us in her video that something was always missing from her bag. In fact, she says there wasn’t a single time that at least one item did not get returned to her. I hope things have improved since then! Because as Leah would say, getting your laundry stolen is CRAZY.
Fake phones
The phones we see contestants carry are not real phones. These are phone devices that are only able to take photos, videos, and receive text from producers. You can’t text anyone or make phone calls. At the end of the day, producers take all the phones to charge them and return them to you the following morning.
I GOT A TEXT!!!
Speaking of only being able to receive texts from production, once you get a text, you HAVE to announce it by shouting it out. You can’t hide it from others, only tell those around you, or say it quietly. You have to say it with your whole chest! No wonder everyone always seemed so hyped to get a text.
Which of these Love Island USA facts did you find the most surprising?