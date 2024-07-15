A Spartacus sequel series is happening at Starz (Here’s everything we know so far)
Starz has just added a huge cast for the upcoming Spartacus: House of Ashur series and here’s what we know about the new chapter in the hit franchise!
Debuting in 2010, Straz’s Spartacus: Blood and Sand dramatized the life of the slave (played by Andy Whitfield), who was made into a gladiator in the “house” of Roman Batiatus (John Hannah). Eventually, he leads a slave revolt and plants the seeds for a full scale uprising against Rome. The show was a huge hit, hailed for its visual style of action and very steamy scenes with a cast including Manua Bennett, Lucy Lawless, Katrina Law and more.
Sadly, Whitfield contracted Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with a prequel mini-series, Gods of the Arena, created to give him time to recover. Tragically, Whitfield was more ill than he let on and passed away in 2011. Liam McIntyre took over the role for the second series, Vengeance. Despite the show’s popularity, the producers decided the third season, War of the Damned, would be the last. It ended as with history, with Spartacus dying with his rebellion.
That seems to be the end of it, but Starz is ready to make a sequel series with an intriguing idea!
What is Spartacus: House of Ashur about?
Created by series creator Steven S. DeKnight, the show was ordered right to series in 2023. As the title indicates, the series will focus on Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay), a former gladiator until a leg injury ruined his career. He ends up serving Batiatus and soon known for his sneaky ways and sucking up to anyone with power. While still surprisingly skilled, Ashur’s cunning mind is his greatest weapon.
Ashur seemed to perish in the Vengeance finale. But, like the cockroach he is, the new show imagines that Ashur survived and is now starting his own house to prove his worth. He’ll face challenges from his own slaves to Romans as the empire tries to recover from Spartacus’ rebellion.
"Spartacus: House of Ashur is a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, rollercoaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. The series poses the question: What if Ashur (Nick Tarabay is set to reprise the role) hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?"
It's an intriguing direction as Ashur was a character fans of the show loved to hate and seeing him taking the lead will be amazing. It can also play on the post-Spartacus era while keeping to the original show's wild mix of action and scenes that make Game of Thrones look like a Disney production.
Who stars in Spartacus: House of Ashur?
Obviously, Taraby is back as Ashur, and TV Line has reported he’s joined by a great cast, highlighted by Outlander’s Angus McTavish. He’ll play Korris,” a former gladiator who won his freedom in the arena and is now Ashur’s Doctore, training the gladiators in Ashur’s ludu.”
Also in the announced cast:
- Tnika Davis as “Achillia, a female gladiator driven to surpass her male counterparts.”
- Jamaica Vaughan as Hilara, “a young, elevated house slave, deeply in love with Ashur
- Ivana Baquero as Messia, “a house slave in love with Hilara.”
- Jordi Webber as Tarchon, “a brash and headstrong gladiator.”
- Claudia Black as Cossutia, “a politician determined to keep Ashur in his place, who’s constantly plotting his downfall.”
- India Shaw-Smith as Viridia, Cossutia’s daughter
- Leigh Gill as Satyrus, “the leader of the Brothers Ferox, gladiators from a rival Ludus.”
Black, well known for her roles in genre shows like Farscape, Stargate SG-1, and more, is a great catch for the series, just as Lawless was for the original show. It’s likely more cast members will be added as production gets underway.
When does Spartacus: House of Ashur premiere?
As the show is just starting production, it’s pretty obvious it won’t premiere until 2025. Not only is there filming but post-production work with the series’ unique special effects and style.
As it is, fans can expect a return to the bloody and wild world of Spartacus in a sequel set to rock ancient Rome once more.
Spartacus Seasons 1-3 streaming on Starz.