Agatha All Along and the 4 Disney+ shows still coming in 2024 we can’t wait to watch
The year 2024 is far from over and with the summer at its peak, we can indulge in some television shows while we cool off and avoid heavy rainfall. However, we'd be lying if we didn't admit that as much as we're enjoying our current television shows, we're equally if not more excited for what's to come.
From Agatha All Along to Tiana, we'll be talking about 5 Disney+ shows that we can't wait to watch this year! Beware, there may be some spoilers ahead!
1. Agatha All Along
Once upon a time, a little Marvel television show you might have heard of called WandaVision aired on the streaming platform. It told the story of what Wanda envisioned, sort of speak, her life would be like with Vision, the man she loved so dearly who was tragically killed.
Amongst all the confusion, humor, and guest appearances, one such character, Agatha Harkness, changed the game for the television show. Revealing herself to be the true villain Wanda must overcome, she is defeated by the end of the season, doomed to remain whilst everyone Wanda had unfortunately trapped in her dream world is freed.
But Agatha's story isn't over. Known to be an incredibly powerful witch, she may yet again regain her powers Wanda stole. And she's not alone. Amongst other witches and some familiar faces including possibly one of Wanda's sons who is now real and in the flesh.
Considering we've been waiting several years for this to air, (WandaVision premiered in 2021), we cannot wait to see what havoc and chaos Agatha will unleash. Agatha All Along will be arriving on September 18, 2024.
2. Marvel Zombies
So we may have cheated a bit with this one but hear us out first. What do you get when you combine your favorite Marvel characters and the undead?
A dark, violent yet captivating story much like the previously tackled What If...?. We keep seeing rumors and guesses throughout the internet about when this show will arrive to the streaming platform with some claiming this year.
With San Diego Comic Con drawing near, we may hear an update or two regarding the status of this upcoming post-apocalyptic story where our heroes and villains alike face the cruel realities of zombies. Truthfully amongst all the reasons why we're excited for this show, you had us at zombies.
3. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
The state of the Disney+ Star Wars universe is uncertain at the current moment. While some shows proved to be incredibly triumphant, others not so much. Which is perhaps one of the reasons why we're looking forward to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. According to reports, this series will this coming holiday season.
If that is true, we'll have some time to wait and hope that this will prove to have The Mandalorian-levels of success. As far as we know the show will star Jude Law as a Force-sensitive character amongst four children played by Kyriana Kratter, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers. As to what's in store for our heroes...well we have all the time in the world to wonder.
4. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2
Speaking of Star Wars, there is another show that takes place in a galaxy far, far, away that will be returning and thankfully the wait won't be long at all. Season 2 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures airs on the streaming platform and Disney Jr. on August 14, and with it the return of beloved characters from the likes of Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Bell Zettifar.
Audiences get to return to the times before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, learning the ways of the Force alongside the Jedi younglings. Not to mention the great and powerful Master Yoda himself appears in this show! Call us crazy but sometimes we need a break from our usual intake of darker and grittier Disney+ shows in favor of something more relaxed and family-friendly.
5. Tiana
Last but not least is Tiana, a Disney+ show about our Disney princess Tiana from the Disney film The Princess and the Frog. In the film, Tiana is hardworking and steadfast in achieving her dream of owning her own restaurant and she won't let anyone stop her.
However, her plans are put on hold when she turns into a frog upon kissing a prince who was also turned into a frog, and the Shadow Man AKA: Dr. Facilier isn't far behind hoping to pay his debts to his friends on the other side. The experience enables Tiana to make new friends, face her fears, and find true love.
New adventures await for Tiana, whom is now the Princess of Maldonia, having married Prince Naveen at the end of the film and we cannot wait to see what she'll cook up next! An exact release date remains a mystery but what isn't is our anticipation and excitement to see Tiana's story continue this year.
Let us know which show mentioned above you plan on watching!