Agatha All Along episode 3 recap and review
Agatha All Along premiered last week, setting the stage for the next Marvel series on Disney Plus. Agatha is freed from Wanda's curse but remains powerless. But with the help of other witches, an unnamed teen, and her neighbor, she may be able to pass the witch's road and regain her powers. But the road is far from easy as we learn in season 1 episode 3. Let's talk about it in our review and recap!
Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials
Safe from the Salem Seven, Agatha, Lilia, Jennifer, Alice the unnamed teen, and Mrs. Hart begin the trek down the witch's road. However, they do not get far when Mrs. Hart realizes this is not the party, she so gullibly believed it to be.
After getting lost and nearly getting swallowed into the ground, the group agrees that they must obey the ballad, which means staying on the road. The road takes them to a beach house, where upon entering, they cannot escape.
Donned in new clothing, they find a riddle to solve. The answer appears to be wine, which everyone except Agatha and the teen drink. Those who drink it soon suffer a wild facial side effect but after it fades, Jennifer realizes their problems are just beginning. The group forces Agatha to drink it and now they must create the antidote before the timer runs out.
They decide to separate to find the ingredients per Jennifer's directions but fall victim to the poison's side effects as they each begin to hallucinate. Each hallucination provides more insight into each character.
Lilia appears to have lived since the Italian Renaissance, encountering two finely dressed women. In contrast, Alice witnesses her mother killing herself via fire out of fear that she cannot protect her own daughter.
Jennifer is attacked by a man in surgeon's clothes and Agatha soon hallucinates the sounds of a baby crying in a cradle, only to find a book of black magic in its stead. The episode does reveal, via Jennifer to the teen, that Agatha supposedly gave up her son for the book.
This checks out as the first episode had Agatha mourning the loss of a child in her home while under Wanda's spell. The group of witches learns that a sigil has been placed on the teen as they too can't hear him speak his name.
With all the ingredients and the blood of the teen who did not drink the wine made in the kitchen sink, the antidote is ready. All of them drink but realize Mrs. Hart needs to drink it as well. They give it to her just as time runs out and the windows shatter releasing salt water into the beach house. The group escapes via the oven, finding themselves back on the road. However, it appears Mrs. Hart did not survive the poisoned wine.
While the series premiere is a setup for the actual plot, episode 3 provides a perfect taste of what's to come for our cast of characters. The first trial kept me invested as I was trying to figure out the riddle before the answer was revealed.
But where the episode really shined was the brief hints as to each witch's past. It was hinted that Lilia was a very old witch, but I wasn't expecting Renaissance Italy. Alice's loss of her mother due to her inability to protect her own daughter definitely sets up a larger story to be told. Especially after her brief explanation of the tattoo. Jennifer's was the most confusing as we don't know whom this man was to her or what he did. Agatha's was the most heartbreaking as it seems she did lose her child.
But did she willingly give it up for magic and power or was her baby taken from her? Is the unnamed teen her son or one of Wanda's sons? Perhaps the biggest question right now is if Mrs. Hart didn't survive. Is that is the case, will one member of the coven die after each trial? Was Mrs. Hart's death bound to happen as she wasn't a witch? Or will she and anyone else who dies this season return by the season finale?
Now that we are off to a good pace, we'll have to see what future trials await our characters and if the rewards at the end was worth the cost.
What did you think of the season 1 episode 3? Agatha All Along season 1 episode 4 airs on October 2 on Disney Plus.