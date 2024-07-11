All's Fair on Hulu: Everything we know so far about Ryan Murphy's star-studded legal drama
By Sandy C.
Kim Kardashian surprised audiences (and haters, in particular) with her performance in Ryan Murphy's latest season of American Horror Story, titled Delicate. To say the least, Kim can act! She did an amazing job playing Siobhan Corbyn, an agent and publicist. Is there anything Kim can't do? Up next, the star will appear in Murphy's upcoming legal drama, All's Fair on Hulu.
The star-studded series recently announced the addition of some of the biggest names in the business, including Halle Berry and Glenn Close. So who all is part of the cast, so far? And what is All's Fair even about? Here's everything you need to know so you don't miss out.
The cast
W Magazine reports that Kim Kardashian will lead the series alongside Glenn Close and Halle Berry. Now, we don't know if this is being said because Kardashian, Close, and Berry are the only confirmed actors or because it's true. My guess is the latter! Why? Check out Kardashian's character description from the source...
Kim Kardashian is set to play one of the "most expensive" and successful divorce lawyers at an all-female law firm. This role couldn't be more perfect for Kim, who has experience as someone who recently went through a tough breakup and divorce in the public eye. Not to mention, Kim is very close with her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who is Hollywood's go-to lawyer, the source shares. Kim is also practicing law, so it's time to put those lessons into use!
As soon as we learn who else joins the cast, we'll update this post with the latest.
Synopsis
We don't know many details about what exactly the upcoming legal drama will be about. It is known that All's Fair is co-written by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baiken. Based on Kim's character description, we also know the story will follow an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.
No premiere date yet!
Production has not yet kicked off for All's Fair. Murphy and his team are still working on the cast and final details. That said, we're not sure when the series will premiere. Our best guess is that we won't be streaming it on Hulu until mid to late 2025. Again, we will be sure to update you as soon as we learn more!