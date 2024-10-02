American Horror Story season 13 updates: Are Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters joining the cast? (Rumors)
By Sandy C.
While discussing plans for American Horror Story season 13, Ryan Murphy casually dropped two names that are music to our ears: Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Are the OG stars returning in the upcoming season? Here’s what we know.
This time of year, AHS fans are usually getting ready to welcome an all-new season. But the year 2024 is looking a little different. Ryan Murphy’s presence in the entertainment business is stronger than ever. We’ve got American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, new episodes of American Horror Stories (the Hulu bite-size horror), and Grotesquerie. However, this doesn’t stop fans from wondering when a new installment of American Horror Story is coming out.
American Horror Story season 13 release date speculation
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy answered this very question! Well, he sort of did. Murphy hinted that season 13 of AHS is coming “sooner than you think.” Now, this doesn’t really answer exactly when it’ll premiere, but I like that it’ll be here “sooner” than we thought.
The latest installment of AHS is Delicate, and it premiered on Sept. 20 with five episodes. After a break, the second part of Delicate dropped in April 2024. Other than this odd release schedule, the fall season has always been when a new season of AHS premieres, with October and September being the most popular months.
The fall season is just starting, so if AHS season 13 is coming in fall 2025, that’s a year away. Do you consider that “sooner” than you think? Personally, I don’t. So we could be looking at a mid-2025 release for the next installment. That, or Murphy is lying and we won’t get season 13 until late 2025. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we learn more!
Are Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters joining AHS season 13?
And now for the best part! In the same interview, Murphy shared that he “was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that [AHS season 13] the other day.” Um, excuse me, Mr. Murphy? Does this mean that the Mom and Dad of American Horror Story (excuse my fangirling here) are coming back?
Paulson and Peters have starred in nine of the franchise’s 12 seasons. To say they are the most beloved actors in the series would be an understatement. If season 13 is the final season of American Horror Story, as some rumors suggest, it makes sense to bring back Paulson and Peters.
At the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed, but we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we learn more!