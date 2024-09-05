American Love Story is still in the works (But that doesn't mean it's coming any time soon)
By Sandy C.
We already have American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and American Horror Stories (yes, plural). Ryan Murphy’s insanely popular American franchise will also soon add American Sports Story, set to premiere on Sept. 17. But if you thought that was too much to keep up with, you may have forgotten about American Love Story, I know I did!
Love Story and Sports Story were given the green light at the same time, which was three years ago. So surely, since Sports Story is coming out soon, Love Story will follow, right? Sadly, no. Don’t worry, American Love Story is still very much happening, but I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for it.
In a recent report from TV Line, it was shared that Love Story “is still a thing.” Now, I’m not sure what this means. Is it in the works? If so, are we talking about writing being done? Is the story set? How close are we to casting? Is it only an idea, for now? We know nada, folks. This, unfortunately, leads us to the conclusion that we are in for a long, long wait.
Love Story will follow the marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
What we do know, thanks to the initial report, is that Love Story will also be an anthology series like the others. In addition to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson are also involved in Love Story.
The upcoming (or so we hope) first season will focus on love stories that “captured the world’s attention.” Up first will be the wild and toxic marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Their love story began like one for the books! The lovely couple were even considered American royalty. But this dream quickly turned into a nightmare that ultimately caused their tragic deaths.
As soon as we learn more about Love Story, we’ll update this post! For now, we are eager for American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez to arrive, which will follow and detail the rise and fall of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez.