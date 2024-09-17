American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode guide and more so you don’t miss out!
By Sandy C.
Ryan Murphy’s American Story franchise is about to grow with the premiere of American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez tonight on FX. Needless to say, you are not going to want to miss the big two-episode premiere (or any of the upcoming chapters, if we’re being honest). But with so much TV, things can get confusing, but we’re here to help!
American Sports Story is FX’s latest anthology series and the fourth in Murphy’s American Story franchise, joining American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and American Horror Stories (plural).
As the title suggests, each season of the series will detail the story or an athlete, with the upcoming first season focusing on the rise and fall of Aaron Hernadez. The former NFL player is portrayed by Josh Andres Rivera. The series also stars Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton, Tony Yazbeck as Urban Meyer, and Jake Cannavale as Chris, among others.
Watch the trailer below
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode release schedule
The first two episodes of American Sports Story season 1 arrive tonight, Sept. 17, on the FX network, so it is a two-episode series premiere. Episode 1, titled “If It’s To Be,” kicks off at 10 p.m. ET. It will be immediately followed by episode 2, titled “Consequences, with Extreme Prejudice,” at around 11:10 p.m. ET. After this two episode premiere, one episode will air on FX weekly on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.
Here’s the episode schedule for eight out of the 10 episodes:
- Episode 1, “If It’s To Be,” airs Sept. 17on FX and streams Sept. 18 on Hulu
- Episode 2, “Consequences, with Extreme Prejudice,” airs Sept. 17 on FX and streams Sept. 18 on Hulu
- Episode 3, “Pray the Gay Away,” airs Sept. 24 on FX and streams Sept. 25 on Hulu
- Episode 4, “Birthday Money,” airs Oct. 1 on FX and streams Oct. 2 on Hulu
- Episode 5, “The Man,” airs Oct. 8 on FX and streams Oct. 9 on Hulu
- Episode 6 airs Oct. 15 on FX and streams Oct. 16 on Hulu
- Episode 7 airs Oct. 22 on FX and streams Oct. 23 on Hulu
- Episode 8 airs Oct. 29 on FX and streams Oct. 30 on Hulu
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez will feature a total of 10 episodes, but the release dates for the last two (epsidoes 9 and 10) are not known. The above is based on what we know so far. As soon as FX releases the official schedule, we’ll update this post.
Watch American Sports Story on FX or stream it on Hulu
As noted above, episodes air on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. only on the FX network. No cable? No problem! You can still stream FX via the service you replaced cable with, such as fuboTV or Hulu + Live TV. Your next best option to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is streaming it on Hulu the following day.