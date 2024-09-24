Apple TV+ releases new, intense trailer for upcoming thriller Disclaimer
By Sandy C.
Apple TV+ has been on a winning streak this year and they are not finished yet! A new trailer for the upcoming thriller Disclaimer has been released that proves this will be one of the most popular series of the season.
Earlier this summer, we covered everything to know so far about Alfonso Cuaron’s Disclaimer, so we’re excited to bring you another update – and a trailer one at that! First you hear about the series? Where have you been? No worries, we’ll bring you up to speed.
Coming to Apple TV+ on Oct. 11, Disclaimer is based on Renee Knight’s novel of the same name. But even if you have read the book, this adaptation is not going to be a page-by-page copy.
The story follows the highly acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, portrayed by Cate Blanchett, who is admired and considered an inspiration. The irony is that Catherine writes about “the misdeeds and transgressions of others,” Apple TV+ shares. Not only does it seem like it’s a matter of time before Catherine angers the wrong person, but the journalist has a dark past of her own. She has been doing a marvelous job keeping her secrets buried, but someone from her past is about to change everything.
Catherine’s life is turned upside down when a novel by Stephen Brigstocke (portrayed by Kevin Kline) is published, and it details her dirty secrets. Catherine knows Stephen very well, but will she be able to do something about this before it ruins her life and reputation? It’s not looking good, based on the trailer!
Watch the Disclaimer trailer below
The Apple TV+ series also stars Sacha Baron Cohen as Robert, Catherine’s husband, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Catherine and Robert’s son, Nicholas. We’ll also see Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon.
The gripping series will feature a total of seven episodes, with the first two available to stream on Oct. 11, followed by one new episode every Friday until the finale on Nov. 15. Based on this, here’s what the episode release schedule may look like:
- Episode 1 streams Oct. 11
- Episode 2 streams Oct. 11
- Episode 3 streams Oct. 18
- Episode 4 streams Oct. 25
- Episode 5 streams Nov. 1
- Episode 6 streams Nov. 8
- Episode 7 streams Nov. 15
We will update episode titles as soon as we learn them, as well as confirm the episode release schedule.