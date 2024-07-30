Batman: Caped Crusader age rating: Is the new animated series appropriate for kids?
By Sandy C.
An animated series that is sure to bring adults all of the nostalgia and more is coming to Prime Video. Premiering on Aug. 1, Batman: Caped Crusader kicks off the new month. But as much as DC fans are looking forward to it, is this a series that is appropriate for kids to watch? Here’s what we know about the rating and recommended age.
Longtime fans of Bruce Wayne aka Batman fondly remember the Paul Dini and Bruce Timm animated series from the 1990s. The Saturday morning cartoon targeted a young audience, I would say kids from ages 8 and up. Of course, these were different times. What is considered safe for kids to watch today differs from when you and I were children.
Now, if the animation reminds you of the original Batman: The Animated Series, that may be because Timm is involved in the upcoming Prime Video series. In our quick research, we couldn’t find an official rating for Batman: Caped Crusader, but we know it is targeting an adult audience. IMDb does show that, in the United States, the age rating is TV-Y7, but this is not an official or very reliable source. Not to mention, after watching the first few episodes of the animated series, I beg to differ! This is not a series I recommend to parents with children under 10 years old.
Batman: Caped Crusader may not be for kids
The animated series is set in the 1940s, but it is a more modern take as it features diversity and is not afraid to bring up references to topics such as racism. But what parents may have an issue with is the amount of violence featured, including the use of guns and other weapons. Caped Crusader is not nearly as bloody or graphic as Invincible, an animated series also streaming on Prime Video, but character deaths are obvious. I would compare the violence in Caped Crusader to PG-13 rated Marvel and DC movies that most parents allow their under 13-year-old kids to watch with them.
The live action Dark Knight movies and even Marvel’s Infinity War and Endgame, however, are far more graphic and violent than anything you’ll see in Batman: Caped Crusader.
Another thing parents may have an issue with is the tone of the series. This isn’t a comedy, every topic is dark. Sad, violent, and disturbing moments are not followed by comic relief. Needless to say, children under the age of 8 years old may go to bed with nightmares after a binge-watch session of Batman: Caped Crusader.