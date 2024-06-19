7 best anime to stream on Prime Video
Given its eclectic mix of styles, anime has become a language that knows no geographical or cultural limitations. The uplifting stories of Your Lie in April and the adrenaline-pumping battles in Attack on Titan are just a couple of the many ways in which anime takes fans to fantastical worlds.
Yet, how is it that anime can be so engrossing? Maybe it's the emotional roller coasters, the stunning graphics, or the complex character development that make us want to watch more. Amazon Prime Video is a goldmine for anime fans, so here are the seven best anime that you can watch on Amazon Prime right now!
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress
If you’re an Attack on Titan fan, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is a zombie apocalypse anime that you’ll never be able to put down. In this anime, humanity is hiding in fortress cities, traveling around on armored trains so they don’t get an audience with kabane—undeads with a thirst for blood and hearts that are also bulletproof. We follow Ikoma, a fearless engineer who becomes a half-cabane, half-human, after having a close call.
He teams up with Mumei, and together they kick some undead butt and also find out why the world is suffering from the kabane plague. If you’re still not convinced, the anime is loved for its jaw-dropping animation, heart-pounding action, and a story that mixes horror, adventure, and steampunk.
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku
If you’re someone who adores video games and geeky rom-coms, Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku is the anime that you should definitely check out. In this anime, the titular character, Narumi, is a fujoshi who keeps her nerdy side under wraps, and Hirotaka, a gaming pro who’s cool with his otaku ways, reunites at work. Sparks fly, and they start dating, together navigating the peculiar world of otaku love.
Joining the drama are their equally nerdy friends and a boatload of office romance, gaming marathons, and cosplay chaos. If you still need a reason, watch it for the relatable laughs, adorable awkward moments, and the sweet reminder that love can blossom even if you’re the biggest of geeks.
Banana Fish
This particular anime takes you to New York’s seedy underbelly, where gangs rule and secrets take lives. All focus is on Ash Lynx, a street-smart, gun-slinging prodigy caught in a dark conspiracy tied to Banana Fish, which happens to be a mind-controlling rug. Ash’s world collides with that of Eiji, a sweet, wide-eyed photographer from Japan, and together, they try their best not to get killed.
Even though opinions were divided on this, Banana Fish holds no punches when it comes to intense action and heart-wrenching relationships. Not to mention, the plot twist towards the end will completely catch you off-guard.
Vinland Saga
If you have a special place in your heart for Vikings, then you should definitely not miss Vinland Saga. At the center of the story is young Thorfinn, a fierce teen who knows how to handle a blade. He is driven by a burning desire for revenge after his father is taken out by the inhumane mercenary, Askeladd.
Thorfinn tags along with Askeladd's band of misfits to wait for the perfect moment to get his payback. In the meantime, he is served his fair share of epic Viking-style battles and political drama. Like other anime on this list, Vinland Saga is full of moments with intense action, heart-pounding moments, and violence.
Attack on Titan
Talking about anime without bringing up Attack on Titan is just not acceptable. Attack on Titan shows us what it is like to be on the front lines when humanity is fighting a war against giant, man-eating nightmares called “the Titans.” In this show, the humans are living in walled cities to keep out Titans—hulking, skinless giants that feed on humans. The POV character is Eren Yeager, whose world shatters when Titans break through the walls of his city, killing hundreds, including his own mother.
Eren swears to rid the world of these titans and joins the Scout Regiment alongside his friends Mikasa and Armin. Everyone knows that Attack on Titan doesn't hold back when it comes to graphic violence or heartbreaking moments, so you may want to bring tissue papers.
Mob Psycho 100
While making this anime, the creators really said, "Let's pack this anime with so much emotion and action that it'll blow everyone away!" Quite a departure from an unusual story, the anime follows Mob, a kid who has powers that could give the new-age superheroes a reality-check but the thing is that he is more worried about impressing his crush and fitting in than taking over the world.
So, Mob, with the help of his con artist mentor, tries to fix all the problems of his life while trying to keep the world safe from evil spirits and other psychics. With two seasons out, it's a must-watch for anyone craving comedy, action, and the supernatural.
March Comes in Like a Lion
The soothing hug of a rainy day, tempered with the excitement of shogi (Japanese chess), is what March Comes in Like a Lion is all about. We observe young shogi genius Rei Kiriyama as he struggles with her history and the loneliness that it brings. He befriends the Kawamoto siblings, who bring warmth to his life, and he finally finds his place in the world, notwithstanding his skill.
Amidst the fierce shogi matches, you'll find a lovely story of friendship, personal development, and the transformative power of human relationships. In it, you'll find people you can relate to and a story that will make you cry. With two seasons now airing, it's an absolute must-see for anyone in search of a slice-of-life show with heart.