Big Brother season 26 drama explained: Why the house has turned against Angela
By Diana Nosa
Last night's episode of Big Brother season 26 was an emotional rollercoaster.
To no one's surprise, Angela Murray is at the center of it all, as this houseguest can't seem to get away from either starting the drama or being the drama. However, this time, the house isn't letting her get away with her behavior like she did with Matt Hardeman. Instead, the house is ensuring they keep Angela in line.
Here's why the Big Brother season 26 house have officially turned their backs on Angela.
Angela Murray racism allegations explained
As seen in last night's episode of Big Brother season 26, there are tons of alliances forming. Some are more serious than others, while others are just to get them to a certain point in the game. Yet, there's one group — Chelsie Baham, Cedric Hodges, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and T'Kor Clottey — that feels like they should be in an alliance, but they never exactly solidified anything permanent.
While Angela was in the kitchen, she saw Chelsie, Cedric, Cam, and T'Kor hanging outside by the hammock. Angela quickly called Quinn Martin over to witness the group and expressed that she believed those four were working together.
Quinn, having an alliance with each of them, thought it best to tell T'Kor that Angela is suspicious that the four Black houseguests in the house are working together. T'Kor then relayed this information to Cedric, who relayed the information to Chelsie, the HOH of the week.
Chelsie wasn't too keen that Angela was potentially getting ready to blow up four houseguests' games, especially seeing how Angela's fight with Matt led to Matt going home. This left Chelsie with no choice but to confront Angela.
During Chelsie and Angela's meeting in the HOH room, Chelsie communicated that she feels that she has a target on her back because of Angela's remarks that grouped the four Black houseguests in an alliance. Angela insisted that there was some miscommunication, as she never wanted to throw the four houseguests' game under the bus. But her words fall on deaf ears since Chelsie recognizes that Angela is close to figuring out Chelsie's true alliance, the Pentagon (Chelsie, Cedric, Cam, Quinn, and Brooklyn Rivera).
Chelsie's target for this week has shifted to Angela.
Through it all, Angela felt most betrayed by Quinn since she believed he twisted her words and intentions. Angela then went to confront Quinn in the bathroom, asking why he would tell T'Kor anything. T'Kor overheard her name and walked into the bathroom to join in on the conversation.
Tired of the back-and-forth, T'Kor asked Angela to clear the air once and for all.
Angela expressed that she only meant that she wanted to work with Chelsie, Cedric, Cam, and T'Kor. Quinn expressed that he assumed differently since Angela's reputation in the house is that she puts targets on her fellow houseguests' backs. T'Kor then said how she felt that Angela's grouping of the Black houseguests felt unfair because, ever since The Cookout, it's become the norm to assume that every Black houseguest is working together.
Appalled by what she believed T'Kor was insinuating, Angela became inconsolable to the point where T'Kor couldn't get a word in. Thus leaving T'Kor's perception of Angela as someone who constantly plays the victim.
See the full bathroom conversation between Angela, T'Kor, and Quinn below.
Angela storms out the to kitchen and vents to Cedric, saying that she would never be racist. Cedric consoles her and believes her, but now it's officially been cemented to everyone that Angela is someone who can't be trusted to keep her emotions and words in line.
Still guilty about the mess she's made, Angela talks to T'Kor once again, apologizing for not listening to T'Kor. The two establish that Angela's intention was a huge misunderstanding and, ultimately, T'Kor forgives Angela.
By and large, the Big Brother season 26 house (and Big Brother fans) don't think Angela Murray is racist. But with everything that transpired, it's clear that Angela's reputation is forever sullied and her time in the house is ticking.
Should Angela survive another week in the house, she will have to work overtime to repair the trust she broke with each and every houseguest. Will she be able to do so? Only time will tell.