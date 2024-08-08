Big Brother season 26 recap: Why Tucker used his veto to save Angela
By Diana Nosa
Tucker Des Lauriers single-handedly flipped the Big Brother season 26 house by not using the Golden Power of Veto to save himself and, instead, using it to take Angela Murray off the block. Tucker's decision may seem like it came from left field, especially since he was in such a good spot in the house. However, if you pay close attention, Tucker's game-changing strategy has been foreshadowed for some time.
Here's why Tucker shook up the house and cemented himself in Big Brother history.
Why Tucker didn't use the Power of Veto on himself
Ever since the start of season 26, the eviction block has seen the same faces over and over---Angela Murray and Kenney Kelly. Tucker took notice and complained about how boring the game had gotten in just the first few weeks. He decides that he wants to see some interesting gameplay not only because he wants someone else on the block but also because he knows for a fact who possesses the powers that have the potential to change the game forever.
Tucker, being the information collector that he is, found out that Quinn Martin and Makensy Manbeck have the power. Because of this, Tucker thought it best to try to persuade Cedric Hodges, the current Head of Household, to put up Quinn to flush out the power. Cedric ponders doing so, but he's worrying too much about getting too much blood on his hands. And so, Tucker decides to take matters into his own hands to force Cedric to make a strong play.
Rather than use the Golden Power of Veto to save himself, Tucker uses it to save Angela, the house's target. Tucker does this to force Cedric to put up a stronger target as the third nominee. Fortunately, Cedric doesn't cop out this time, naming Makensy as the replacement nominee.
Of course, Makensy took herself off the block since she had America's Veto, a power that takes Makensy off the block and allows America to vote for the third nominee.
Tucker's rash decision starts beef with Cedric
Although Cedric was courageous in opting to put Makensy as the replacement nominee now that Angela was taken down, this wasn't enough for Tucker, as Tucker wanted Quinn on the block instead. Tucker believes Quinn is playing a really great game and wants to use this week as the house's chance to expose him. Even so, Cedric still sees value in keeping Quinn around, after all, Cedric and Quinn are in an alliance together, The Pentagon.
Tucker, visibly upset, promises to come for Cedric since he blindsided him. But Tucker's public call-out against Cedric may have painted a bigger target on his back, as Tucker seems to be very over-confident about his ability to win and save himself whenever he's in danger.
Things are certainly progressing much faster than anyone can keep up with. Who will be the sole houseguest that goes home through it all? Find out by tuning in to a brand new episode of Big Brother season 26 tonight, Aug. 8, at 8:00 p.m. on CBS!