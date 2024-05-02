Bite-size reviews: The Veil, Acapulco season 3, and Knuckles
Should you watch it or skip it? Here are our quick thoughts about The Veil, Acapulco season 3, and Knuckles.
By Sandy C.
We may only be two days into a new month, but there is already so much to watch! In this Bite-Size Reviews feature, we're sharing our quick thoughts about two new series and a returning favorite!
If you don't want to read a long review about a show you are considering checking out, we're here to help! Because really, who has the time nowadays? In this post, we give you the quick facts, including where and when to watch new episodes, the cast, and a few lines with our thoughts and synopsis. And spoilers? None of that! In fact, we try to share as little as possible to avoid giving away any surprises. Let's dive in.
The Veil
New or returning series: A new spy-thriller from FX (to stream exclusively on Hulu).
Where to watch: Hulu
Target audience: Fans who prefer a spy series that leans more on drama than thrills and action. If you're expecting or searching for a high-paced, action-packed series, this one is not it!
First up, we have The Veil an FX on Hulu series about Imogen, a super agent spy on a mission to rescue and befriend Adilah, a woman with information that can save thousands of lives. The spy-thriller streams exclusively on Hulu as part of FX's partnership with the streaming service. The series is set to feature a total of six episodes. As of May 2, the first two episodes of The Veil are available to stream, with one dropping each week on Hulu at 3 a.m. ET. The Veil stars Elisabeth Moss and Yumma Marwan.
Acapulo
New or returning series: Acapulco is back with its third season!
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Target audience: Want to watch light-hearted comedy? Are you a fan of Eugenio Derbez? Acapulco is the show for you! Bonus if you speak both English and Spanish.
Apple TV+'s Acapulco is back for more laughs and life lessons in season 3. The story was inspired by the Mexican-American movie, How to Be a Latin Lover. The series shifts between the past and present, showing us how Maximo became a successful businessman and the present, where we see an older Maximo return to a town he no longer recognizes. On the way up to success, did Maximo step on loved ones and destroy friendships? As of May 2, the first two episodes of Acapulco season 3 are streaming on Apple TV+. The remaining episodes will drop weekly until the finale on June 26.
Knuckles
New or returning series: New series, the first spin-off to the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.
Where to watch: Paramount+
Target audience: Young fans. Even if you are a fan of the Sonic movies, you may not enjoy Knuckles. Your kids, however, will be rolling on the floor laughing.
Knuckles is not a must-see to follow the movies. If you're wondering if you should check out the series ahead of Sonic 3, you don't! Paramount+'s Knuckles is essentially a Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) spin-off disguised as a show about Knuckles, the Echidna. The dialogue is poor, it features over-the-top action sequences that are plain silly, and barely gives us a few minutes of Knuckles in several episodes. Young Sonic fans at home will love it, though! All episodes of Knuckles are streaming on Paramount+
Which of these three shows will you be watching? I have not yet given up on The Veil, I will continue watching, hoping the next episode picks up the series a bit.