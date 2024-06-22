Black Barbie on Netflix is this weekend's must-watch
By Sandy C.
I know I’m not alone when I say that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie revolutionary and essential watching. It tells such an impactful message and it’s a fun watch no matter how many times you’ve seen it (trust me, I’ve lost count myself). But although the catchy one-liners throughout the movie and Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” ballad are forever entertaining, it’s the powerful message that sticks with us long after watching.
To say that Margot Robbie gave us an amazing performance as Barbie is an understatement. But we shouldn’t stop the movement with Barbie, let’s instead continue feeling strong and powerful with Black Barbie, now streaming on Netflix.
Black Barbie premiered on Netflix earlier this week on Wednesday, June 19. It’s been a busy week, though! And new releases that drop in the middle of the week are often missed. That said, we need to get more eyes on Black Barbie, folks! If you or someone you know have yet to watch the Shonda Rhimes documentary, make it your weekend task to watch.
Don’t know much about Black Barbie on Netflix? No worries, that’s why we’re here! Black Barbie is a documentary by Shonda Rhimes, who is known for the megahit drama series Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton. Yes, Rhimes is known for romance and drama (oh, so much drama). But Rhimes has ventured into the world of documentaries and couldn’t have selected a better project to tackle.
Running for approximately one hour and 40 minutes long, Black Barbie tells the story of the first Black Barbie doll. Get ready to learn some history! The first Black Barbie doll came out in 1980, but there was a lot of work that went into making this possible. The documentary shares details about this incredible journey, the women behind it, representation, and how much this doll meant (and continues to mean). However, the documentary also delves into hard-hitting topics, such as – why is the blonde Barbie (aka Robbie’s stereotypical Barbie) still considered the “real” Barbie.
This weekend, watch Black Barbie on Netflix, and then finish the night off with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (streaming on Max) for a wonderful weekend!