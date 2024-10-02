Bridgerton star confirms season 4 return after exit rumors: 'I know that I am returning'
By Cody Schultz
Dearest gentle readers, it seems the reports of a certain member of the Bridgerton cast exiting the series ahead of season 4 have been greatly exaggerated.
Despite rampant speculation that the upcoming fourth season would not see the return of Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, Ashley has dispelled the rumors by confirming she will indeed be back in some capacity for the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s hit regency era romantic drama.
"I know that I am returning, but that’s all I can say,” Ashley confirmed to GLAMOUR UK in a new interview when asked about her involvement in the upcoming season which has begun filming in the UK, “I absolutely adore the show, and the more I can be a part of it, the better. They’ve been really kind to work around my schedule.”
While Ashley was unable to provide any specifics about her involvement in the upcoming fourth season, we imagine it will likely be in line with her role in season 3 which saw her character only appearing in a few episodes of the season as the series shifted from her character’s season 2 love story with Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton, to the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.
Of course, fans will just be relieved to know Ashley will be back for season 4 as there had been a concern among the fandom that we would not get to see her back next season after her name was excluded from an official season 4 cast list shared by Netflix.
Thankfully, it seems we’ll get to see both Ashley and her on-screen husband, Bailey, back in some capacity for season 4 which is sure to delight fans. While the couple’s initial love story has indeed played out, fans enjoyed the chance to see their story continue via the brief moments gifted to Kate and Anthony in season 3.
Ashley and Bailey are just a few favorites set to return for season 4 of Bridgerton as Netflix previously confirmed Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) would be back for season 4 as will Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), who have been confirmed to be part of the main cast for season 4.
They’ll be joined by newcomers Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li), and Isabella Wei (Posy Li).
Production on season 4 is underway with the show expected to return sometime in Early 2026.