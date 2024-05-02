Bridgerton, Dark Matter, and 5 more new and returning shows to stream this month (May 2024)
What will you be streaming this month? Here are seven new and returning shows not to miss in May 2024.
By Joel Leonard
The arrival of a new month means that there are new shows coming to a streamer near you! If you are all caught up on everything that came out in April, check out this list and see if anything premiering this month is of any interest. Or hey, maybe your TV-watching needs were left unsatisfied, May 2024 could be the month that turns things around.
Below, we list seven different shows and there is something for everyone! Looking for comedy? Netflix has your back. A returning favorite? How about Bridgerton? Into sci-fi and searching for something new? Don't miss Dark Matter on Apple TV+. Let's dive in!
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA - Netflix (May 3)
What’s this show going to be about? Who knows! John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA will be released in six live installments, hosted by John Mulaney himself as he explores the city of Los Angeles. The series will happen during the Netflix is a Joke festival in the city which will be a large aspect of what the show will cover, including stand-up sets, table reads, and who knows what else.
The list of people scheduled to appear in the series is pretty impressive. We've got Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Hannah Gadsby, and David Letterman just to name a few. The show is also another chance for Netflix to practice live programming as they try to incorporate the format into their catalog.
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire - Disney+ (May 4)
It wouldn't be a May 4th without some new Star Wars content. This year we have a follow-up to Tales of the Jedi which was first released back in 2022. The Star Wars: Tales anthologies (as the two installments are being called collectively) are a collection of animated shorts that explore different characters across the Star Wars galaxy.
The first series, Tales of the Jedi, explored characters in the prequel era. This series will move forward in the timeline looking at people and events during the era of the Galactic Empire. As always, it's worth mentioning that some of the best Star Wars material being made these days is what they're doing in animation. Tales of the Empire looks to be a great way to explore some of the side elements of the universe that can get overlooked in the movie's epic storytelling.
Dark Matter - Apple TV+ (May 8)
Based on the bestselling book, Dark Matter delves into the idea of parallel timelines. Jason is a family man with a wife and child, who finds himself attacked on his way home one day and wakes up in a version of his life. In this version, Jason is much more successful professionally, but his family seems to no longer exist. What's more, everyone Jason knows has no idea who he is.
Jason must figure out a way to get back home to the family and life that he had. Apple TV+ has become the go-to place for prestige sci-fi projects. With their television adaptation of the Foundation series, along with shows like Severance and For All Mankind, Dark Matter looks like it will fit right into the niche that Apple has been carving out for the past few years. The first several episodes of the series are written by Blake Crouch, the author of the book, so it wouldn't be surprising for the series to follow the source material given that they are being created by the same person.
Doctor Who - Disney+ (May 10)
The fourteenth season of Doctor Who is also the perfect jumping-on point if you’ve been interested in checking out the series or getting back into it. Ncuti Gatwa plays the newest incarnation of The Doctor which will serve as a perfect entry for new fans. The Christmas special, as well as the three specials celebrating the series' 60th anniversary, are already streaming on Disney+ for you to check out. This should allow you to get the feel of the new series, with Russell T. Davies returning as the showrunner and writer for most of the episodes this season.
Bridgerton Season 3 - Part 1 - Netflix (May 16)
Netflix is continuing to split seasons of their biggest series into two parts so that they can still offer the option to binge the show while keeping audiences paying for at least a two months subscription.
Given the anticipation surrounding the return of Bridgerton, it’s no surprise that we’re only getting part of the new season this month with the rest coming out next month. The third season of the show wisely skips the third book in the series and goes straight to the fourth book to focus on the romance of Penelope and Colin. The potential relationship between the two characters has been a fan favorite since the first season so it’s exciting to see the series go ahead and pull the trigger on that storyline.
Outer Range Season 2 - Amazon Prime (May 16)
I'm still surprised that the first season of Outer Range flew under the radar. The show takes the Western drama that has made the Yellowstone franchise so popular and gives it a sci-fi twist, making it perfect for streaming fans. It even has a major star that gives off major cowboy energy in Josh Brolin. The second season has its work cut out for it, being released on the same day as the new season of Bridgerton, but maybe it will work as counterprogramming and find a growing audience that wants to dig into the show’s mysteries.
My Adventures with Superman Season 2 - Adult Swim (May 25)
Last year, one of the best modern incarnations of Superman appeared in the new animated series My Adventures with Superman. The series, set in the very early days of Superman’s career, features Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, still just interns trying to catch their big break. Meanwhile, Clark is learning how to balance his normal life with that of being a superhero.
My Adventures with Superman is smart, funny, and earnest in a way that feels almost like a throwback to an earlier era of Superman. At the same time, it fits incredibly well in the modern day. The animated series avoids some of the most annoying tropes of the Superman story (Lois figures out his secret identity very quickly) and can tell small, personal stories while also hinting at the possibilities of a much greater universe.
In one episode, a Legion of Lois Lanes from alternate dimensions shows up, for example. Another memorable moment is when Clark tries to have a normal Thanksgiving on the Kent farm while meeting Lois’ father. Both stories are given the emotional weight they need and keep you fully engaged. Based on what we’ve been able to see so far, the second season looks like it’s going to be the same tone. My Adventures with Superman season 2 promises to push the plot forward and pay off some of the tiny hints that we got from the first season. New episodes premiere on Adult Swim Saturday nights, and stream on Max the next day.
Which shows from this list will you be watching this month? Is there one you think we should add (or not have included)? Happy streaming!