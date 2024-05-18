Bridgerton is not the only show to stream this weekend: Here are 2 other shows to watch
By Sandy C.
Everyone this weekend if going to be talking about Bridgerton after new episodes dropped on Thursday, May 16. Will you be catching up on the historical drama over the weekend or are you trying to avoid all of that? Whichever it is, Show Snob is here to share other options, including premieres and new episodes you may have missed.
The weekend has arrived, folks! It's time to get cozy, grab your comfiest blanket, a giant bowl of popcorn, and go nest on the couch. It's time to catch up on new shows (or missed episodes).
Bridgerton season 3 (Netflix)
Listen, if you are not already on the Bridgerton wagon, it has long passed and I don't see you catching the ride. At this point, you are either a fan or you're not. Now, I'm not saying it's too late to join the fandom, but I think those who wanted to already have. But if you do want to try hopping on, there are two seasons and a half streaming on Netflix. Its third season has been split into two parts: Four episodes dropped on May 16 and the remaining four will arrive on June 13. And with season 1 and season 2 featuring eight episodes each, I'd say you have a good shot at catching up before the rest of season 3 arrives.
Outer Range season 2 (Prime Video)
Next, we are moving to Prime Video. If you are into sci-fi with a Western twist, you'll want to know that the second season of Outer Range is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Missed the first season? It is also on Prime Video. Unlike season 1, all seven episodes of Outer Range season 2 dropped on its premiere date (May 16).
Outer Range stars Josh Brolin, Lewis Pullman, and Imogen Poots. The series follows Royal Abbott, a rancher in Wyoming struggling to hold on to his land and family. Not only are the Abbott's dealing with the mysterious disappearance of a family member, but they are also up against a rival ranch family who is trying to take their land.
The Big Cigar (Apple TV+)
If you don't have time to catch up on a series or simply don't want to, there's The Big Cigar on Apple TV+. On May 17, Apple TV+ released the first two episodes of the biographical drama. The series is from the 2012 article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman. The story follows Huey P. Newton, the founder of the Black Panther Party, as he escapes the FBI by fleeing to Cuba with his friend Bert Schneider. Think you know the story? Apple TV+ promises surprises and changes from the pages to the screen, guaranteed to keep fans on their toes.
The Big Cigar stars Andre Holland as Huey P. Newton and Alessandro Nivole as Bert Schneider. We'll also see Tiffany Boone, Marc Menchaca, and others. The miniseries is set to feature a total of six episodes. Here's the release schedule so you don't miss out.
- Episode 1, titled "Panther/Producer," is now streaming
- Episode 2, titled "The Cuban," is now streaming
- Episode 3, titled "Guns & Matzah," streams May 24
- Episode 4, titled "What Are Friends For?," streams May 31
- Episode 5, titled "Lost Paradise," streams June 7
- Episode 6, titled "The Pirate," streams June 14
What will you be streaming this weekend?