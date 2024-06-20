Can you still stream Ken and Friends if you missed it live?
By Sandy C.
The world of streaming has such power, that it has even become to place to stream some of our favorite music. And I'm not talking about audio or a simple music video, but a concert experience. Most recently, rapper-songwriter Kendrick Lamar hosted a concert experience, The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, and it could be streamed live.
Ken & Friends streamed live on Wednesday, June 19. Did you miss it? Welcome to the club! I'm surprised to just now be learning about it because I enjoy Kendrick Lamar's music, did it just not get a lot of promotion? Whatever the case, if you're like me, you're likely wondering if you are still able to watch it. I've done the research so you don't have to!
The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert was presented by pgLanh and Free Lunch from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The concert event is part of Amazono's Black Music Month, celebrating the music contributions of Black artists and producers. This is also Lamar's first live performance since his explosive and very public feud with Drake. And you bet Lamar performed some of the diss tracks, including "Euphoria." Other song favorites include "King Kunta" and "HUMBLE." The mega star brought out over a dozen local artists from California. What an unforgattable opportunity that must've been. Additionally, Dr. Dre, producer Mustard, Tyler the Creator, Ty Dolla $ign, Schoolboy Q, and others also took over the stage.
Are you feeling the FOMO along with me? This event was exclusively streamed live on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music's Twitch Channel. But if we missed it live, how can we watch? Unfortunately, we were not able to find Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends on Prime Video. It could be added at a later time, I'm not sure, but I'll definitely keep an eye on things so I can run back here and let you know! In the meantime, I did find the concert events streaming on broadcast reporter's Chris Venegas official YouTube account HERE.