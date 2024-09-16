Chad Powers on Hulu updates: Everything we know so far
By Sandy C.
Earlier this summer, Hulu shared the first look at Chad Powers, starring Glen Powell, and we all became instantly interested in the upcoming comedy. What updates have surfaced since? We’re here to help you keep up with everything to know about Chad Powers so far.
I’ll be honest here, as much as I love Glen Powell, I can’t say I’m a huge fan of the first look Hulu shared. Let’s just say, the Twisters movie star is looking very different. But make no mistake, Powell is a brilliant actor and a hilarious one, too, which is all the upcoming comedy Chad Powers needs. That said, the first look did not discourage us from pinning the comedy so we can check back as more details are known.
The most recent update on the series comes from Deadline, as the source shares that four new actors have joined the cast of Chad Powers. These actors include Clayne Crawford (The Finestkind), Xavier Mills (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), Colton Ryan (Poker Face), and Toby Huss (Fatal Attraction).
Chad Powers will be a half-hour comedy series that follows Russ Holliday after his bad behavior ruins his college football career as a quarterback. Russ believes that his only way into the sport now is to disguise himself and change his name to Chad Powers. This works, at least for the moment, and Chad joins a Southern football team.
In addition to Powell and the four recently added cast members, Chad Powers will also star Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn.
At the time of this writing, Hulu has not revealed a release date for Chad Powers as filming only just began in August 2024. But we do know that the first season will feature 10 episodes. Our best guess is that the Hulu comedy will premiere in mid-2025. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we learn more!