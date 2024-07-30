Check out this exclusive clip from Women in Blue, streaming on July 31
By Sandy C.
Apple TV+ continues to feature some of the best shows streaming has to offer with the release of Women in Blue (Las Azules, in Spanish) – and we’ve got an exclusive clip for you to check out ahead of the premiere.
Watch the exclusive clip, “Detective Novels,” below, it is in Spanish with English subtitles.
In the clip, we see Maria (portrayed by Barbara Mori), her husband, and their friends gathered around a table at a restaurant. Maria’s husband brings up that Maria used to want to be a detective. This clearly touches a nerve, because Maria isn’t being taken seriously here. Joining the police force truly was Maria’s dream, and likely still is based on her reaction to her husband’s “joke.” Her husband continues to share that Maria used to read detective novels as a little girl.
Everyone at the table laughs, remembering what they wanted to be when they were young. At the end of the conversation, Maria and her husband share a quick kiss, but this doesn’t seem to be something Maria will be letting go anytime soon.
The series, inspired by the true stories of Mexico’s first female police force. It was created by Fernando Rovzar, who you may recognize for his work as the director for Hotel Cocaine. The legal drama features an entire Hispanic cast and crew, which I’m super excited about as a Latina. Women in Blue stars Barbara Mori, Amorita Rasgado, Ximena Sarinana, and Natalia Tellez.
Women in Blue follows four women who become the first female police force in Mexico during the early 1970s. This was only meant to be a publicity stunt to distract the public and media from a serial killer in the city that authorities were having a rough time catching. In the true story, there was no serial killer, but the fact that the female police force was a publicity stunt is very true.
Stream the first two episodes this Wednesday, July 31, only on Apple TV+. One weekly episode will drop each following Wednesday through the finale on Sept. 25.