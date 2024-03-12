Coming soon: Netflix's Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Mattel toys
Mattel and the Jurassic World franchise are coming together with plans to release new toys and merchandise for the all-new Jurassic World event film and Netflix's upcoming CG animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. This exciting announcement is made possible thanks to the licensing partnership renewal between Mattel and Universal Products & Experiences.
Now as for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, this will be the sequel to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous from the same streaming platform. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which ran for 5 seasons (that's impressive), included the voice talents of Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6), and Raini Rodriguez (Paul Blart: Mall Cop).
When dinosaurs turn loose on the same island are our teenage heroes, they must work together to survive. Rest assured the TV show is rated TV-PG, with all 5 seasons available to watch on Netflix.
The Jurassic World franchise continues with Jurassic World: Chaos Theory and new merchandise from Mattel.
Although this sounds like your run-of-the-mill Jurassic Park plot, the show did receive 7 nominations, taking home two wins. The love and popularity for all things dinosaurs remains strong and supportive.
It is truly a trend we do not see disappearing anytime soon, which we are more than pleased with. While we wait for the new Jurassic World merchandise to drop, check out what is available now.
With so many options and dinosaurs to choose from, we're sure you or the dinosaur fan in your life will find something to enjoy! Watch the Jurassic World: Chaos Theory teaser below, and keep your eyes peeled for a release date this year!
Stay tuned for more updates on the release of the Jurassic World: Chaos Theory merchandise.
Will you be watching Jurassic World: Chaos Theory when it airs on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!