Criminal Minds: Evolution and the 3 best shows streaming on Paramount+ in June 2024
By Sandy C.
When it comes to streaming services, Paramount+ is one of the smaller platforms available. Simply put, the streamer does not offer as many original shows as competitors (such as Netflix or Hulu), but we believe it is quality over quantity! That said, Paramount+ is not a service you want to miss out on, especially in the month of June 2024.
Get excited! Two streaming favorites are coming back in June 2024, Criminal Minds: Evolution with its second season and Mayor of Kingstown season 3. If you have yet to watch these two series, you're missing out. And this isn't even all that's dropping on Paramount+ in June, here's a quick list of the four shows to have on your radar followed by all the details you need to know.
- Mayor of Kingstown season 3, June 2
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, June 6
- Transformers: EarthSpark season 2, June 7
- Out of Darkness (new series), June 24
Mayor of Kingstown season 3, June 2
Jeremy Renner returns as Mike McLusky in the most explosive season of Mayor of Kingstown yet! The action-packed series is one of Paramount+'s top-performing dramas. In Mayor of Kingstown season 3, Mike's past comes back to haunt him and he is no longer able to run away from it. How will Mike deal with enemies old and new? There's only one way to find out, and that's to watch the series.
Mayor of Kingstown also stars Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, and Aiden Gillen. Joining the cast in new roles, we have Richard Brake, Denny Love, and Paula Malcomson. The third season premieres on Sunday, June 2, with the first episode of season 3, followed by weekly episodes.
Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, June 6
Who else is more than ready for another intense season of Criminal Minds: Evolution? I thought so! Not only did the first season leave audiences on the edge of their seats with a wild cliffhanger, but the second season is not skipping a beat! The synopsis teases that events pick up where season 1 left us. As shared by Variety, season 2 will kick off with "the FBI's elite team of profilers" investigating the deadly mystery of Gold Star. Cracking this case is easier said than done!
Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premieres with the first two episodes on Thursday, June 6, followed by weekly episodes. The series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, and Aisha Tyler.
Transformers: EarthSpark season 2, June 7
Just in time for summer vacation, Transformers: EarthSpark is dropping a new season that is sure to keep your kiddos entertained. And if they missed the first season, even better because now there's even more to watch. The animated series follows the Terrans, a new generation of Earth-born Transformers that team up with the Autobots to keep Earth safe. Transformers: EarthSpark stars the voices of Sydney Mikayla, Zion Broadnax, Kathreen Khavari, and Zeno Robinson, among others.
Out of Darkness, June 24
Last, but certainly not least, there's the new series Out of Darkness, which takes place in the Old Stone Age and follows a group of people working together to search for new land. Everything is going as well as it can, until they begin to disappear one by one. Convinced that the being hunting them down is a mystical creature, the group prepares to confront the entity.
But wait, there's more! Both the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards and the 77th Annual Tony Awards will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The former on June 7 and the latter on June 16.