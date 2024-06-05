Criminal Minds: Evolution is back! Here's when (and what time) to watch
By Sandy C.
Get ready to dive back into the world of crime drama, folks! Criminal Minds: Evolution is back on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 6. Are you ready to watch? Here's everything to know so you don't miss a minute of the drama.
Spoiler alert! If you're not caught up, go stream any episodes you may have missed on Paramount+ since spoilers may follow.
The first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution finished on February 2023, so it has been over fans have been without the series. Needless to say, we can't wait to get back to it! The second season will pick up right where the season 1 finale left us -- yes, that intense cliffhanger! Our favorite FBI team investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star. This is proving to be easier said than done as the crew comes across several obstacles, including their biggest threat yet. One of these threats will throw fans for a loop as it will follow "mind-bending consequences," Paramount+ teases.
Check out the trailer here:
Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and others. Season 2 is set to feature 10 episodes, with the first two episodes kicking off the season on June 6, followed by one weekly episode up until the finale on Aug. 1. Please note, however, that this schedule has not been confirmed! It may change, but that's what we know for now. We'll update this page with the latest details as soon as they surface. Here's what we've got:
- Episode 1 "Gold Dragon," June 6
- Episode 2 "Contagion," June 6
- Episode 3 "Homesick," June 13
- Episode 4 "Kingdom of the Blind," June 20
- Episode 5 "Conspiracy vs. Theory," June 27
- Episode 6 "Message in a Bottle," July 4
- Episode 7 "Piranha," July 11
- Episode 8 "North Star," July 18
- Episode 9 "Stars & Stripes," July 25
- Episode 10 "Save the Children," Aug. 1
Will you be watching new episodes as soon as they drop on the streamer or save them for later on in the week? If it's the latter, be sure to stay away from social media so you don't run into spoilers online!
The Paramount+ series is considered the continuation of the original CBS show that ran for 15 seasons (from 2005 to 2020). This is why you may see some referring to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 as season 16 and season 2 as season 17. If you'd like to watch the original 15 seasons of Criminal Minds, they are all available to stream on Paramount+ and Hulu.