Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 2 scorecard: Who went home on DWTS? (Double elimination)
By Sandy C.
Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 2 scorecard: Who went home on DWTS?
The Dancing with the Stars season 33 premiere on Sept. 17 did not send anyone home. Each duo was introduced and performed their first dance, giving audiences and judges a good idea of where they stand and their chances of improvement. It was quite the event! As Alfonso Ribeiro shared in Week 2, the season 33 premiere was the most-watched in years!
No one was sent home at the end of Week 1, but the scores have been added to this week’s scores to decide who’ll be going home. But it’s not only one duo packing and going home this week, but TWO! That’s right, we got a double elimination. Did you cast your vote? They can make all of the difference!
Week 2 was Oscars Night, so all songs are from popular, critically acclaimed movies. How did everyone do this week? Let’s break down the scores, dances, and the first elimination of the season.
Spoiler alert! Please note there are spoilers ahead if you have not watched the season 33 premiere of DWTS. Go stream it on Disney+ before reading ahead.
Jenn and Sasha week 1 and week 2 score total: 38
A 19 last week and a 19 this week total up to a 38 for Joey and Jenna. To be fair, this is only their second dance. However, their score didn’t even move one digit from last week. Sasha was quick to let the judges and audience know that there were technical difficulties that prevented them from being able to hear the music. Still, the judges did not cut them any slack. Jenn and Sasha danced the tango to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” from The Great Gatsby.
Eric and Britt week 1 and week 2 score total: 30
Brooks and Gleb slowed things down with the waltz to “The Godfather Waltz” from the iconic film The Godfather. Okay, this is what I’m talking about, Brooks and Gleb returned this week better than last. But wait a minute, were we the only people watching? Because the judges hated the dance, Derek Hough even gave the duo a FOUR. Yes, a FOUR! Their total score this week was a sad 15. It’s the same score as last week, but I feel they deserved more.
Danny and Witney week 1 and week 2 score total: 42
Danny and Witney hit the dance floor with a jive to “Danger Zone” from Top Gun, a personal favorite of Danny’s. The duo scored a 21. Once again, this is the same score as last week, who will be the first team to break their first week’s score? Danny and Witney scored a total of 42.
Anna and Ezra week 1 and week 2 score total: 35
After their first dance last week, Anna received a lot of hate online, which she admits got to her. But it’s a new week and she is over it! The judges do tell her she needs to show and give more emotion and energy to her performances. We all did, however, notice Anna is slowly breaking out of her shell. Anna and Ezra scored a 17 this week for a total of 35.
Chandler and Brandon week 1 and week 2 score total: 24
Finally, our first star-worthy dance. Chandler and Brandon scored an eight from all three judges for a total of 24. This is one digit higher than last week. The duo danced the rumba to “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. Like I said last week, Chandler and Brandon are a team we need to keep an eye out because they are going far.
Reginald and Emma week 1 and week 2 score total: 31
Reginald moved slightly more than last week! The star and professional dancer Emma performed the paso doble to “Ode to Joy” from Die Hard. But did the judges see any improvement? They did note that Reginald is showing “baby steps,” which they may have meant literally and figuratively. They scored pretty low, though, earning a 15 (one point less than last week) and have a 31 total.
Stephen and Rylee week 1 and week 2 score total: 43
These two are adorable! What a great pairing. Stephen and Rylee danced the paso doble to “Superman (Main Theme)” from Superman. They did amazing. It was a dance full of energy and you could tell both Stephen and Rylee were having so much fun. We got an eight, folks! Stephen and Rylee scored a total of 22, for a total of 43.
Joey and Jenna week 1 and week 2 score total: 43
Another 22 for the night! Joey and Jenna scored a 22 for a total of 43 for both week 1 and week 2. Clearly, Joey and Jenna are another duo to keep our eyes on. The duo danced the rumba to “Shallow” from A Star is Born, and it was a beautiful performance! I’m seeing a pattern here, though. Teams are either great or terrible, there doesn’t seem to be an in-between.
Phaedra and Val week 1 and week 2 score: 40
Phaedra and Val danced the foxtrot to “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls. The team scored a 21 for now a total of 40 – not bad! Major improvement from last week. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for next week. Well, if they make it to next week.
Tori and Pasha week 1 and week 2 score total: 36
A seven and two sixes? What are these judges watching? I get it, the dance moves count, but Tori was so full of passion and energy during this performance, which is almost as important. It really should’ve been all sevens, maybe even an eight. Alas, the duo scored a 19 this week for a total of 36.
Dwight and Daniella week 1 and week 2 score total: 44
A 22 and 22 for a total of 44! Nice. Those are lucky numbers if I’ve ever seen them. Dwight and Daniella danced the foxtrot to “City of Stars” from the iconic musical film (and one of my personal favorite movies) La La Land. I’ll be honest here, I did not think these two would do THIS well, but look at Dwight go! What a tea!
Brooks and Gleb week 1 and week 2 score total: 38
Brooks and Gleb danced the quickstep to "9 to 5" from 9 to 5, what a fun song! I'm glad Brooks and Gleb had a great time dancing it. The duo scored a 20 and we love to see those 20s! Last week, they scored a 18, so that's major improvement.
Ilona and Alan week 1 and week 2 score total: 39
Last, but certainly not least, Ilona and Alan hit the dance floor to perform the salsa to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from Dirty Dancing. The audience and judges loved it, giving Ilona and Alan a 21, adding their 18 from last week, that's a 39! But were votes in their favor? Let's find out!
Who was eliminated on DWTS season 33 week 2?
I sure hope you voted, because it was a double-elimination night! ABC combined your votes with the judge's scores and began to countdown the saved couples. We'll cut to the chase, folks...the two teams who went home were Tori and Pasha and also Anna and Ezra. Guys, this is a post for another day, but Anna was not given a fair chance here. You're telling me Reginald has voted to stay over Anna? Same with Tori! She just found her love for this and she's kicked out.
Who'll be going home next? We'll find out next week on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.