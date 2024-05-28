Dark Matter episode 5 preview: What to expect and how to watch the new episode
By Sandy C.
If you have been watching Dark Matter on Apple TV+ each week, we bet you are on the edge of your seat for the upcoming episode -- and you should be! Dark Matter episode 5 is titled "Wordless," and it is the most intense chapter in the sci-fi series yet. Don't want to miss it? We're here to make sure you don't by sharing how and what time to watch, as well as provide teasers so you know what to expect.
Dark Matter is not a series you want to sleep on. It is another win for the Apple TV+ platform, further cementing the service as the go-to place for sci-fi drama. The story explores a world where multiple realities and universes exist, and the discovery of how to travel to these. The sci-fi series is complex, requiring your full attention, but not so much so that it comes off as preachy or difficult to keep up with. The clever storytelling and performances are worth tuning in for! Dark Matter stars Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, and others.
Spoiler alert! If you have not yet watched Dark Matter on Apple TV+, please note that there are spoilers ahead as we tease what's to come.
What is going to happen in Dark Matter episode 5?
Okay. Check the image just above this line and tell me...who do we have here?! Is it the Daniela we know (Daniela 1) or another Daniela from a different reality? Consider me intrigued! Last week, I was disappointed that Daniela was not able to tell the difference between Jason 2 and her husband. Judging from this image, Daniela 1 may finally figure things out. Or maybe this is a different Daniela, and she does not look good! Needless to say, I can't wait to watch!
During the final moments of episode 4, Amanda and Jason seemed to have figured out how to travel through realities. More importantly, how to get to the reality they want. In episode 5, "Worldless," we should see the unlikely duo reach their desired destination. Or, at the very least, the world they are in hasn't been destroyed (see image below). I don't expect the climax of the series yet, though, that will be in the coming weeks.
What time and how to watch
Dark Matter episode 5, titled "Worldless," will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 29, at approximately 3 a.m. ET. To watch, you'll need an Apple TV+ account. The streamer offers a 7-day free trial, followed by a $9.99 monthly subscription. It may not be as big as its competitors (Netflix, Hulu, and the like), but it is very much worth it! After all, it's about quality and not quantity, am I right?