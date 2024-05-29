Dark Matter episode 5 recap: So close, yet so far
By Sandy C.
There are now only four episodes left in the first seasons of Apple TV+ his sci-fi Dark Matter. And, unfortunately, Jason isn’t any closer to home. The events in the latest chapter, episode 5 titled “Worldless,” feature Jason (Joel Edgerton) and Amanda (Alice Braga) making new discoveries about how the Box works, but this doesn’t necessarily bring them any closer to home.
Spoiler alert! If you have not yet watched the latest episode of Dark Matter on Apple TV+, please note there are spoilers ahead! Go stream “Worldless” (or any episodes you may have missed) before reading on.
Though Jason and Amanda have sort of figured out how to get to their desired reality, it’s a task that is easier said than done. As much as one may try to mask it, the Box can’t be tricked. It knows your true feelings and intentions. Deciding they need to be emotionally prepared, they stop to get to know each other and open up. To Jason’s surprise, Amanda already knows a lot about him, including details about his childhood, which makes Jason uncomfortable.
The next reality Jason and Amanda arrive in is an alternate version of Velocity Labs, where they find Blair (Amanda Brugel), who had gone into the box after Jason 2. Blair believes that Amanda and Jason are there to save her and take her back to her reality. Sadly, that’s not the case. The duo tries to convince Blair to join them, but Blair tells them she would rather stay. Before they leave, Blair tells Amanda to do what is best for her, and not Jason.
Meanwhile, Jason 2 and Leighton (Dayo Okeniyi) have their own heart-to-heart, but it ends with Leighton still determined to track down Jason 1 and Amanda. To be honest, I now find myself fully invested in Jason 1 and Amanda’s journey, and not so much Leighton’s. So when they open the next door I get a little excited for Jason 1 as it looks just like the Chicago he left, but there’s something different about it.
They reach Jason’s home, where an ill-looking Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) opens the door. This is when Amanda and Jason learn that this is not Jason’s reality, but a disease-ridden world where Charlie (Oakes Fegley) has passed. Jason does get closer to home the next time around, reaching a reality where both Charlie and Daniela are fine, but he and Daniela are divorced. Audiences are then reminded that Jason 2 knows how to control the Box perfectly well and that his next step is to seal the door to Jason 1’s reality.
Dark Matter episode 6 premieres on June 5 on Apple TV+.