Do you have to watch the Dune movies to understand Dune: Prophecy?
By Sandy C.
It rained Dune updates on May 15 during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts! Previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood, the streaming platform released the first teaser trailer for Dune: Prophecy, giving fans a look into what we can expect. But if you have not yet joined the Dune train and would like to start with the upcoming series without first watching the movies, can you?
If you didn't bother to see what the Dune hype is all about when the first movie was released, you are not only missing out, but you're rather behind it all. At the time of this writing, there are two Dune movies, but there is a third movie in the works. Additionally, there's a prequel series coming to Max. This comes after a long wait (as it was first announced in 2019) due to creative differences and changes behind the scenes.
Now, just because this is a prequel doesn't always mean you can jump into it and understand what is going on. However, from what we have seen, we believe you can in this case. Dune: Prophecy will feature six episodes and is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Variety shares that the series will follow two Harkonnen sisters who prepare to fight against forces that threaten "the future of humankind." Dune: Prophecy will also feature how Bene Gesserit was established.
Watch the trailer here:
Confused by the trailer? It's easy to be when you know little to nothing about the movies, but that doesn't mean Dune: Prophecy won't help you out. The series is prepared to help audiences understand the story. However, I would still recommend you check out the movies so you don't miss any references or Easter eggs.
Dune: Part One is streaming on Max for free as part of your subscription. Its sequel, Dune: Part Two will arrive at Max on Tuesday, May 21. Max has yet to share a release date for the upcoming series, but we do know that Dune: Prophecy will arrive this fall. That said, no excuses! You have plenty of time to watch the movies ahead of the series. But are the movies essential viewing before the series? I can't say they are.
Dune: Prophecy stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, and many others. Stay tuned as we'll be updating this page with any updates that surface so you don't miss out!