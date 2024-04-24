Do you need to watch the Sonic movies before Paramount+'s Knuckles?
By Sandy C.
Let's admit it, we all had our doubts about Sonic the Hedgehog. Not only were we frightened by the first released images of the blue hedgehog, but video game movies are known to be less than great. However, Sonic has claimed its place among one of the best-performing video game movies of all time, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 going as far as breaking the record of the highest-grossing movie in its genre. So it's no surprise that the studio wants to take advantage of its popularity by giving fans a TV spin-off based on Knuckles the echidna (voiced by Idris Elba) on Paramount+.
Unfortunately, as you may have read in my review, Knuckles misses the mark by presenting itself as a series centered on Knuckles, when it's actually all about the character Wade Whipple (Adam Pally). The synopsis shares that Knuckles takes on Deputy Wade as a student, teaching Wade the techniques of an echidna warrior. There are no lies in the synopsis, but it sure is misleading. It's easy to assume based on the description that Wade will serve as Knuckle's human sidekick (as Tom is Sonic's). Sadly, it's the other way around.
No, you don't need to watch the Sonic movies before Knuckles
Don't get me wrong, I do appreciate Knuckles as a family comedy. The kids will love it! I know mine did. They were on the edge of their seats watching, laughing (sooo much), and cheering Wade on. As far as a fun, kid-friendly series, Knuckles gets a huge thumbs up. But watching the movies is not necessary. The story is easy to follow and doesn't focus on previous events.
Knuckles does feature Sonic, Tails, and Maddie (in the first episode), but it does not go into details about how they came together. And the few times that they do name-drop characters or events from the movies, it's not a challenge to understand.
Do you want to watch the movies, anyway? I highly recommend it! Knuckles on Paramount+ targets a young audience, but the Sonic the Hedgehog movies are for fans old and new. Both movies are conveniently streaming on Paramount+, and with all episodes of Knuckles dropping on its premiere date, a fun binge Sonic binge-watch sounds amazing.
All six episodes of Knuckles arrive on Friday, April 26, exclusively on the Paramount+ platform. The series also stars Rory McCann, Ellie Taylor, Kid Cudi, Cary Elwes, and others.