Don’t expect a Carmy and Sydney romance to ever happen according to The Bear star Jeremy Allen White
The Bear is about to unleash a third season, but could there be romantic sparks between Carmy and Syd? One of the show’s stars has spoken up on it!
The Bear has exploded in popularity both with viewers and critics. The Hulu dramedy revolves around Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), an aspiring chef who takes over the family’s Chicago sandwich shop after his brother’s death. Carmy decides to transform the place into a top-line restaurant but faces some major challenges.
Aiding Carmy is Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), a talented chef who has an eye for her future and sees the diner as a way to get there. The show has been a huge winner with multiple awards, including Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG awards for White and Edebiri.
Season 3 is about to debut and fans are eager to see the Bear transformed into an actual restaurant. Carmy is soon going to discover that opening a restaurant is hard but keeping it in business is even tougher. Speaking to TV Line, White discussed some of the challenges Carmy will face in Season 3 and how that will impact him.
"I think Carmy does what he does, which is the sort of buries himself back into his work and really tries to challenge himself. And in doing so, [he] really challenges everybody around him, and I think becomes quite challenging to be around as well."
That will impact others, such as Carmy’s friend and manager Richie (Ebon-Moss Bachrach) and handling his always complex romantic life. Speaking of which, is it possible the sparks Carmy and Syd share in the kitchen could turn romantic?
Can there be a Carmy-Syd romance?
A big moment in the trailer is Carmy offering Sydney a partnership agreement in the restaurant. This is a huge move, showing the way the two have gone from semi-adversaries to friends, even though both have their own dreams. Sydney has made it clear she only sees the Bear as a stepping stone to a wider career but is happy to take part in this. White talked of how Carmy’s often chaotic mind and issues are taking a toll and he might be open to letting Syd in more.
"He’s got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on… You’ll see, obviously, how that affects Carmy and Syd’s relationship. But I think Carmy is trying to welcome her in a little bit."
But when it came to a possible romance, White was blatantly clear. “No, there is no talk in the rooms about any romantic implication.”
This does make sense as both characters have their major romantic drama in the past and are too focused on making the restaurant work than to get together. They’re also smart enough to know that a romance would be a serious distraction to their work and trying to get the restaurant going amid it is a recipe for disaster.
So The Bear Season 3 will have the pair getting closer but not in a romantic way while still spicing up the hit series.
The Bear season 3 dropped early and is now available to stream.