Elisabeth Moss taking the lead behind-the-scenes of The Handmaid's Tale season 6: Which episodes is she directing?
The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is gearing up for production. The final season is set to make Elisabeth Moss a prominent woman both in front and behind the camera. She will step into the director’s chair once again.
Everything for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 was delayed because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in the summer of 2023. It means production isn’t starting up until this summer in Toronto and surrounding areas, and that means a 2025 premiere date for the Hulu series.
However, as production starts get closer, it means news is coming out. One piece of news is that Moss isn’t just going to star as June in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. She will also step behind the camera again, directing not just one, but four episodes.
Which episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 will Elisabeth Moss direct?
The four episodes that Moss will direct are huge ones. According to TVLine, she will direct the first two and the last two of the season. That means she is directing the series finale. Yes, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is the last, but that doesn’t mean it’s the last of the universe. There is still work on the spin-off series The Testaments in the works.
This is not the first time Moss has directed the series. So far she's directed a total of six episodes of the show. It’s also not the first time she’s directed big episodes either. She went behind the camera in three episodes in both seasons 4 and 5, one of those was the season 5 finale, which saw June and Serena Joy end up on the same train to the west as Canadians rose up against the amount of American refugees coming into the country.
One of the "hardest" episodes Moss has had to direct was season 4, episode 3. This was her directorial debut, and it involved one of the most shocking moments at the end for viewers. Yes, it's all about the train! June ends up betraying her friends after Aunt Lydia tortures her with threats against Hannah. We shared all the episodes the actress has directed on The Handmaid's Tale below:
- Season 4, episode 3: "The Crossing"
- Season 4, episode 8: "Testimony"
- Season 4, episode 9: "Progress"
- Season 5, episode 1: "Morning"
- Season 5, episode 2: "Ballet"
- Season 5, episode 10" "Safe"
There are a lot of questions about how this season can go. After all, we are way past the source material and Margaret Atwood’s sequel novel The Testaments doesn’t go into what happened to June (who wasn’t even given that name but just went by Offred in the original book) after escaping Gilead. Moss has shared that this season definitely feels like a final season and there is focus on it being rewarding for the fans who have been on the journey with June and others in and around Gilead.
There are also concerns about the change of showrunner. Bruce Miller has stepped away from showrunning duties for the final season as he focuses on The Testaments. Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman are now co-showrunners. With Moss also at the helm, we’re sure to see a season that wraps up storylines well—and those that don’t, there’s always The Testaments!