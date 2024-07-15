Emilia Clarke is a great choice for Criminal on Prime Video based on who her character is from the graphic novels
Emilia Clarke is joining a comic book TV show, but it may not be the one you’re expecting. Here’s a look at why her casting in Criminal is so terrific! The actress is joining the cast of the upcoming Prime Video series, based on the long-running comic book created by noted crime writer Ed Brubaker. The books are anthologies, each telling a different story ranging from the 1960s to the present day. They are interconnected as characters from one story can appear in another and mix plots together.
Per Variety, Clarke will play Mallory, described as “a slick and daring armed robber, as quick with a gun as she is with her wits. Part of a heist crew with Ricky Lawless, who she’s in a passionate Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair with. Mallory is a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and hiding secrets that will bring her and her entire crew into the danger zone.”
The storyline is based on the “Lawless” arc, which was the second storyline of the original comic book. The plot focuses on Tracy, a soldier who goes AWOL when his brother Ricky is killed in a robbery gone wrong. He infiltrates the gang to find out what happened and bonds with Mallory, who had been Ricky’s girlfriend. It’s a unique storyline and Clarke’s presence should spark it up nicely.
Why Emilia Clarke is a great fit for Criminal
For many, Clarke is best known for her breakout turn as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, which elevated her to stardom and won her Emmy nominations. She’s kept busy with her turns in movies like Last Christmas and, most recently, in the MCU series Secret Invasion.
Clarke has shown a terrific range in her post-GOT roles, balancing anything from pure action to sci-fi spectacle to even romantic comedy. Yet she has the grit and determination that should make her a prime candidate for this role of Mallory. The comic portrays her as a woman who’s often on edge and playing her own dark games in an unpredictable manner.
That works for Clarke, whose performance as Daenerys was amazing in its complexity and made the character hard to figure out. You could root for her one moment, then deride her actions the next. That fits for Mallory, too, as much of the story arc is questioning just whose side she’s really on.
Of course, Clarke is also known for her beauty and is not shy about showing herself off. That can also fit Mallory, who beds a few guys over the course of the storyline and expertly uses her sexuality to get her own way. Clarke can easily pull that off and handle the action scenes of the storyline. Toss in her ability at a perfect American accent and this is a no-brainer.
Thus, adding Clarke’s star power is another reason why Criminal is shaping up to be a fantastic crime thriller and fans of the comic are eager to see it brought to life in an amazing way!
Criminal is coming to Prime Video sometime in 2025.