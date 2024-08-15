Emily in Paris season 4 episode 1 recap: Point Break
By Cody Schultz
A new season of Emily in Paris has arrived – well at least part of it has – and the season 4 premiere wastes no time in picking up after the shocking events of the season 3 finale. You know, the one where Camille left Gabriel at the altar and managed to blow up Emily and Alfie’s relationship in the process by coming clean about her pact with Emily and claiming Emily and Gabriel still have feelings for each other. Then there was that little pregnancy bombshell Gabriel dropped on Emily at the end of the season revealing that the reason he and Camille were racing down the aisle was because Camille was pregnant!
Needless to say, season 3 left us with a lot to process, and the new season wastes no time in diving right back into the action. Literally. We open the season with Emily watching a recap of what happened via a TikTok made by Camille’s brother that doesn’t exactly paint Emily in the best of light.
WARNING: Major spoilers for Emily in Paris season 4 episode 1 are coming!
As the season opens, we find out that Alfie has shut Emily out entirely, while she still doesn’t see Gabriel as a choice. Still, it doesn’t take long for Emily and Gabriel to end up in close quarters together this season after she helps him take groceries to his apartment and begins to cook for him so he can rest an injured hand.
Emily tells Gabriel about not hearing from Alfie, and he tells her it’s the same for him with Camille, who hasn’t been in touch since leaving him at the altar. While the whole situation with Camille is out of his hands, he does want to help make things right for Emily and Alfie but we know that isn’t going to work out – after all, we’ve seen three seasons of the show so far.
Mixing personal and professional ends up being the downfall of Emily as she doesn’t have much time to distract herself from the problems in her personal life when she finds out that Ami wants to use her and Alfie as the faces of their new perfume ads after the success of the hot air balloon promo from last season. Emily tries her best to deflect by suggesting a kiss cam, but that just results in the Ami team requesting that she and Alfie be present at the tennis event to serve as the closing kiss for the brand event. When Sylvie catches wind of the TikTok going around, her solution is simple: fix this and make sure Alfie shows up.
Well, that turns out to be easier said than done it seems. When Alfie sees the Ami poster featuring the two of them outside his gym, he finally breaks his silent treatment to call and puts her on blast for not telling him about the poster and asks her to make it go away.
She then goes to see Alfie at the gym and things don’t exactly go as planned there either as her arrival causes him to be distracted while in the ring, and he takes a blow to the face that sends him falling to the mat. As she helps put ice on his injured face, Emily assures Alfie she’s going to clean up her mess and asks him to talk to her about what happened at the wedding. Poor Alfie just needs more time to process things which is understandable as his biggest fears had come to light in front of all their friends, and Emily reassuring him that she never meant for him to get hurt doesn’t exactly do much good.
Worried about messing up another one of Julien’s campaigns, Emily tries to come up with a backup plan for the event expecting that Alfie won’t show up. She tries to make an avatar mockup to use for the campaign, but it just isn’t going to work which we know Emily realizes as well. She warns Julien about the fact that Alfie likely won’t show up and tries to sell him on the avatar plan, but he’s not having it, and assures her this is the last time Emily will interfere with his work. (He later follows through on that promise by quitting and going to work for JVMA.)
As Emily is stressing about the campaign, Alfie stops by Gabriel’s restaurant where he confronts Gabriel about his actions. Alfie tells Gabriel he thought he was his friend and then he lied to his face about Emily. Gabriel says he wasn’t lying as nothing happened between them when they were dating. Alfie asks if he has feelings for Emily and Gabriel says how he feels about her is not important and that he won’t get in the way as he walks off… which wasn’t exactly the most reassuring answer let’s be real.
When the time comes for the kiss cam, it looks like Emily is about to ruin things but then Alfie shows up. He tells her that he might have overreacted and apologizes for running off like he did. He opens up about the feelings of worry that he’s always had to look over his shoulder and lose her to Gabriel. Emily assures Alfie that while she had feelings for Gabriel at one point she cares about Alfie and they can’t fake things. Sadly, Alfie doesn’t think he can get past things and tells Emily that he’s always going to be waiting for the other shoe to drop and that they’re over. They kiss in the kiss cam, but it’s a goodbye kiss, not a romantic kiss.
As Emily returns from the event, she gets yet another bombshell dropped on her as Gabriel reveals he just got off the phone with Camille’s mom and it seems Camille is missing. No one has seen or heard from her since the wedding and Camille is missing!
Mindy and Nicolas hit a roadblock
Elsewhere in the episode, Mindy, Benoit, and Étienne meet with the Eurovision people and their dream is quickly put in jeopardy when they learn they have to find the budget for all of their expenses related to the event.
While trying to figure out what to do to keep her Eurovision dream alive, Mindy is thrown for yet another curveball in the form of an awkward and awful exchange with Nicholas and his father. At the tennis event, Mindy overhears a conversation between Nicolas and his dad in which Nicolas’ dad basically slut shames Mindy. Making it even worse is that Nicolas doesn’t speak up to defend Mindy.
After putting him on blast for making her feel cheap, Mindy assures Nicolas no one is about to tell her what she can or can’t wear as she storms out.
In anger, Mindy decides to sell the outfit Nicolas bought for her to wear to the tennis match and turns a major profit which will help immensely with her Eurovision fund.
Sylvie has a major decision coming her way this season
Throughout the season 4 premiere of Emily in Paris, we see Sylvie juggling many things including the upcoming launch of Antoine’s newest fragrance: Crystal Heart. After his wife Catherine asked for a divorce, Antoine is feeling the pressure to make sure it’s a big success and he needs Slyvie’s help to pull it off. She’s not sure about the name, but he later changes it to Heartbreak after Alfie tells him the kiss the public saw at the tennis match wasn’t romance but heartbreak.
She’s also helping Laurent prepare for the opening of his new club, despite the fact that he’s partnering with Loius de Lion, the CEO of JVMA who has a more than complicated history with Sylvie. She’s very hesitant about Laurent working with Louis and that hesitancy grows further when she gets a call about a story being worked on regarding Louis de Lion and his treatment of female subordinates.
It’s clear that Sylvie has a big decision coming her way this season as coming clean about Louis could jeopardize everything Laurent is working so hard to achieve.
