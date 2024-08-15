Emily in Paris season 4 episode 2 recap: Love on the Run
By Cody Schultz
After the Emily in Paris season 4 premiere ended with the bombshell that Camille has gone missing, episode 2 kicks off with Emily and Mindy working to try to get to the bottom of where she might be. While doing some social sleuthing, the duo believe they found a clue that Camille might have headed to Greece to be with Sofia but their search stops there when Mindy heads off to meet Nicolas who is on an apology tour following his slut shaming misstep.
Emily catches up with Gabriel and he mentions his search for Camille in her favorite places yielding no results which is when Emily drops a major truth bomb on him. She comes clean about overhearing Camille's conversation about her relationship with Sofia, the kiss she accidentally walked in on, and seeing them argue like a couple. She tells him about her theory that Camille is in Greece with Sofia thinking she’s doing the right thing by telling Gabriel about the affair. Rather than appreciating Emily’s help in the search for Camille, Gabriel confronts Emily about keeping yet another secret and that he’s just so over all the secrets.
Emily reaches out to Sofia to make a plea for her to encourage Camille to call her family to let them know she’s okay which is when Sofia reveals she hasn’t heard from Camille since left her to get engaged to Gabriel. In other words, it’s looking like Camille truly is missing.
While Gabriel pushes Emily away, Nicolas is doing everything he can to win her over and make sure she knows how much she means to him, He assures her there is nothing he would change about him, but Mindy makes it clear to him that his silence hurt her and she wants to be with someone that will always have her back. He assures her that she means more to her than the company or anything else and tells her he wants to make it up to her which comes via the grand gesture of allowing her to shop in the brand closet.
Unfortunately, Mindy’s shopping spree doesn’t exactly go well as it ends up unearthing the sad truth about Nicolas’ father. You see, it turns out that Loius likes to bring women into the brand closet and watch them dress (among other things). And if they don’t play along with his play, he makes sure they don’t move up in the world of fashion.
Mindy relays this information to Emily in confidence, but when Emily stumbles upon Sylvie having lunch with Louis and Laurent, she feels compelled to question whether working with Louis is best for their advertising firm. When Emily mentions the closet, Sylvie at first brushes the stories off as rumors of the past but when Emily makes it clear these stories are from the present day, Sylvie tells her to close the door and tell her everything.
Speaking of work, with Julien having left the company, everyone is working to pick up the slack which leads Luc to being put in charge of one of Julien’s former clients. Luc turns to Julien for help and he tries to do his best to assist his friend, but things go a bit off the rails leaving Luc in desperate need of help which he seeks out from Emily.
While working together on the campaign, Emily mentions to Luc that she’s worried about Camille who is missing and pregnant. Their conversation ends up giving Emily the idea to use her phone to check Camille’s location which is when she discovers Camille is in Giverny. Unfortunately for Luc, she races off to find Camille leaving him to think on his feet during the campaign event.
The campaign isn’t going well and Luc thinks on the spot saying the theme is “Something Missing” then comes up with a social media scavenger hunt to drum up brand engagement. The only issue is that he promises the guests that at the end of the scavenger hunt whoever finds a necklace will get to keep it, and the necklace isn’t in the budget which makes the brand team uneasy. Luc assures them they’ll just keep posting on social media until people get bored, and we’re pretty sure that’s going to eventually backfire.
Things might not have gone well for Luc, but Emily’s trip to Giverny leads her to Camille who is hiding away reflecting at one of her favorite places. Camille claims Emily only came to look for her because she feels guilty and Emily isn’t having it, telling Camile she just wanted an out and blaming Emily was the easy out she was looking for.
The pair end up getting into a bit of a tussle which results in them both ending up soaked and in the water, but it proves to be the first step for them patching things up. Camille apologizes for using Emily as an excuse and the pair mend fences for the moment.
Back in Paris, Sofia arrives and comes face to face with Gabriel at his restaurant where she assures him that she’s only come to help and wants to make sure Camille is okay. He informs her that Emily has tracked Camille down adn that the two are on their way home, inviting her to have a drink with him as they wait. When they do return, Sofia tells Camille that she loves her and had to make sure she was safe which leads to a passionate kiss between the two and Camille telling Sofia she loves her too.
Having witnessed the pair professing their love in front of Gabriel, Emily checks in on him after to see if he’s okay to which he tells her that he is because he understands what it’s like to fall in love with someone else. It’s a not-so-subtle moment that makes sure we know Gabriel still loves Emily but was that ever really a question?
Now as for whether he’ll act on those feelings? We’ll have to keep watching the season to see where the season takes the pair!
Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix!