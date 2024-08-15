Emily in Paris season 4 episode 3 recap: Emily finally makes a choice between Gabriel and Alfie
By Cody Schultz
As the third episode of Emily in Paris season 4 begins, Emily takes a jog and begins to see just how many attractive men there are in Paris now that she’s single for the first time in quite a while. However, it seems that fate has its own plans and puts both Gabriel and Alfie back in Emily’s orbit in unexpected ways.
Warning: Emily in Paris season 4 episode 3 spoilers ahead!
First, Emily accidentally spills her feelings of frustration about Gabriel letting his ex and her girlfriend stay with him and realization of how many hot men there are in Paris now that she’s not with anyone to Gabriel after a case of mistaken identity. See, before Emily came back from her jog, Gabriel had asked Mindy if he could use their shower and he was in said shower when Emily spilled her feelings thinking it was Mindy getting ready.
Later, Emily bumps into Alfie at a business meeting with Antoine about the launch of Heartbreak, his new fragrance. As Emily is presenting the plans for a masquerade, Alfie interjects to ask what the connection is between heartbreak and a masquerade which is when Emily says that a masquerade allows people to be someone else, such as someone who isn’t heartbroken.
Following the meeting, Camille runs into Alfie and apologizes for breaking him and Emily up with her wedding speech. Alfie says he knows they still have feelings for one another and he won’t stand in the way which is when Camille tells him Emily and Gabriel have been free to get together for a bit but haven’t basically hinting that perhaps Alfie doesn’t have anything to worry about after all.
As Emily is about to head out to the heartbreak ball, she bumps into Gabriel who also asks about the theme. Emily explains to him how a mask lets you hide and be someone without complications. Gabriel tells her his feelings haven’t changed and she tells him the only way this works is if they’re two different people as she leaves.
When Emily makes her way to the ball, she bumps into Antoine’s assistant who is wearing the exact same outfit and we immediately know this is going to cause some trouble later in the episode. It’s just a matter of how.
Alfie shows up and apologizes for what he said to Emily about the ball during their meeting earlier in the day. He then asks her for a dance which is when he tells her he heard that she’s not with Gabriel and apologizes for how he’s acted, confessing his feelings about Gabriel being an obstacle in the way and saying how heartbroken he was by everything as they dance.
Before she can fully take in Alfie’s comments, Sylvie sends her off to find Antoine and assist him with things which is when Emily bumps into Gabriel. Only Gabriel has taken Emily’s earlier comments about being different people to heart and introduces himself as David. She has some fun with the bit as well before having to face off which is when she runs into Mindy and tells her all about Alfie and Gabriel showing up and confessing their feelings.
Mindy tells Emily it’s time to make a choice and she seems to do so as she sets out to look for the two. Emily ultimately ends up in Gabriel’s arms, dancing away with him. As this is going on, Alfie runs into Antoine’s assistant who he passionately kisses as he tells her he never should have left her before realizing he’s not speaking to Emily… because Emily is running off with Gabriel.
It seems Emily has finally made her choice and she’s chosen Gabriel, at least for now.
Sylvie takes a stand
Early in the episode, we see that the writer putting together the story about Nicolas’ dad is still trying to get in touch with Sylvie but she keeps avoiding her calls. It’s clear she’s struggling with what to do and things only continue to get more complicated as she struggles to accept that Louis is bankrolling Laurent’s new club.
When meeting with Laurent, Sylvie makes it clear to him that she doesn’t trust Louis and that his decision to invest in the club is basically to buy her silence. This is when she finally tells Laurent about being approached for the story, suggesting that they likely have no story without her.
After thinking things over, Sylvie decides to take a stand and speaks with the reporter which leads to an exposé exposing Louis and his actions. She then begins making rounds first thanking Mindy for telling Emily about the brand closet and how it reminded her that men need to be held accountable for their actions; then reminding Julien that the door is open for him to return and that JVMA might not be the best place for him as she shares the article; gets a message of support from Antoine; and then sends Laurent a message asking him to forgive her for the article and what it could mean for his club.
Odds and Ends
Sylvie taking a stand causes some trouble in paradise for Mindy, as Nicolas is understandably furious about the article. He lashes out and calls it all a bunch of lies, which is when Mindy comes clean about the things she’s heard about his father.
She assures Nicolas that while she knows her dad loves her, that hasn’t stopped him from breaking her heart many times over the years. It’s clear Nicolas is struggling with things and he makes it clear he wants nothing more than for Mindy to be by his side as he sorts through things which she’s happy to do so long as he’s on the right side.
Elsewhere in the episode, Marianne happens to overhear Gabriel thanking Luc for help bringing her to the restaurant to assist him in getting a Michelin Star, telling him that if it were to come out it could jeopardize him getting a star. The pair later patch things up when Luc asks her to move in with him, and she gives Gabriel the tip to get a top pastry chef to assist in his efforts to get a Michelin Star.
Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix!