Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 Review - an excellent start to the season
By Ricky Valero
Lily Collins is returning to Netflix for the fourth season of Emily in Paris. With the latest season, Netflix has decided to let the popular series follow a similar suite of other shows by splitting it into two parts. The first part drops on August 15, with part two coming on September 12. Does the season continue to capture the magic of the prior seasons? Let's dive in.
When we last left Emily Cooper and company in a world of drama. At Gabriel and Camille's wedding, Camille revealed that she and Emily had a secret pact, both not agreeing to date Gabriel, which she broke. Followed by announcing that the duo were in love. All of this surprises Emily's current man, Alfie, and tosses in a secret pregnancy and affair by Camille, which sums up the drama.
Fast-forward to the beginning of season 4, which sees the downfall of Emily and Alfie's relationship. This has hit social media and caused an uproar. Roland Garros, one of the company's biggest clients, announced he is ready to jump-start his next big campaign. However, he wants Emily and Alfie at the forefront since they used him to announce their relationship. Although they are not on good terms, Sylvie tells Emily and Alfie to figure it out.
After the wedding, Camille goes missing, and Emily seems to think she is with Sofia, with whom she was having an affair, but we quickly find out she ran away from everyone. After Emily finds her, although Sofia is upset with her, the two make up, and she returns home, much to the delight of Sofia and Gabriel.
Does Emily choose Alfie or Gabriel?
Emily found herself in a pickle because she still had feelings for Gabriel while Alfie lingered around, coming back for a second chance. Although she told Gabriel that maybe if they were different people, they could explore their relationship, at a party, Gabriel appeared as someone else, which sparked something within her to finally choose him. As she danced with Gabriel at the party, Alfie, who just opened up to the idea of possibly getting back together, saw the duo and was really upset.
What works in Season 4 Part 1?
The show continues to march to the beat of the same drum, wrapping us up in this world of Emily juggling her loves while other pieces start to unravel around her. However, Philppine Leroy-Beaulieu gives an incredible perfromance this season as Sylvie Grateau. The storyline within Sylvie has such an added depth to her character that it showcases a side of her that we haven't seen yet. Leroy-Beaulieu oozes this empathy and heart that leaves you in tears.
Of course, the fashion works like it always does. If we look back in twenty years, Emily in Paris will go down as one of the most iconic shows for fashion of all time. The way Lily Collins brings each of Emily's outfits to life is such a ray of sunshine, even within the darker moments of her character. Collins has and always will shine as Emily, but the outfits are equally as much of the star as she is.
The split batches is quite frustrating
That said, I am slightly disappointed that Netflix split this season into two parts. With these roughly thirty-minute episodes, we have to wait for more when we get invested. It's even more weird that it is less than a month from now. Personally, I think the split works more if you are doing a close-to-hour drama and such.
Is Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 Worth Watching?
Short answer, yes. If you are a fan of Emily in Paris, the fashion, laughs, and drama will keep you wrapped up like you always are. You will be slightly sad like me that you must wait another month to watch the second part. Outside of that, kick back, grab the wine, and enjoy the series.
Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix.