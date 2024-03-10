Emma Stone does have an Oscar: Every Emma Stone Oscar nomination (and win!) over the years
Emma Stone is no stranger to the Oscars circuit and is part of an elite group of actresses who have won the Academy Awards' top honor!
By Cody Schultz
It's hard to believe Emma Stone has only been acting professionally for 19 years as she's managed to create quite an impressive portfolio since making her debut in The New Partridge Family back in 2005.
Emma has made a name for herself as a force in the industry showcasing both her incredible comedic chops in iconic comedies such as Easy A, The House Bunny, Superbad, and Poor Things, as well as flawless dramatic performances in the likes of films such as La La Land, Birdman, and The Favourite.
Stone's work has not only captivated audiences and fans across the globe but also managed to get the attention of critics earning well-deserved recognition for her performances at the biggest awards in the industry including the Academy Awards!
How many times has Emma Stone been nominated for an Academy Award?
Over the years, Emma Stone has been nominated five times at the Academy Awards with her first nomination coming back in 2015 for her work in Birdman. Since then, Stone picked up four additional nominations including a win in 2017 for her performance in La La Land.
Of her four nominations, two have been for Best Supporting Actress and two for Best Actress. As for the fifth nomination? That would be for Best Motion Picture for Poor Things, a film Stone not only starred in but also produced.
Here's a quick recap of Emma Stone's Oscar nominations from over the years (last updated as of 2024):
- 2015: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role - Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
- 2017: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role - La La Land (WINNER)
- 2019: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role - The Favourite
- 2024: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role - Poor Things
- 2024: Best Motion Picture of the Year - Poor Things
Emma Stone won her first Oscar for La La Land and her second for Poor Things
While La La Land might not have won Best Picture at the Oscars, the film did land Emma Stone her first Oscar win as she took home the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.
Stone won in a very competitive race, walking away with the win in a race which included Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins).
Following her win at the Oscars for La La Land, it took Stone only a few more years before she would add her second Oscar to her collection. In 2024, Stone walked away with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for her performance in Poor Things. The race was one of the year's most competitive races as Stone and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) had been going back and forth at taking home wins over the course of the awards season.
At only 35, Stone has two Oscars already and we imagine she will add more wins to her resume as the years go by!