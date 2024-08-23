Face to Face with Scott Peterson is the killer POV documentary no one asked for
By Sandy C.
Earlier this month, Netflix released American Murder: Laci Peterson. And this week, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, Peacock dropped the three-episode docuseries Face to Face with Scott Peterson. The new doc recounts the murder of Laci Peterson and her unborn son, but from the POV of the killer, her husband Scott Peterson. Needless to say, it’s the documentary no one asked for. And it is wildly unnecessary.
About 20 years ago, Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci Peterson, who was pregnant with their unborn son. After finding mountains of evidence against Scott, he was sentenced to death in 2004. The California Supreme Court overturned this sentence in 2020. Scott is now serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. However, Scott claims innocence even today, and continues fighting for hearings, retesting findings, and presenting new theories.
Face to Face with Scott Peterson features the first interview in decades from Scott. Unlike the Netflix documentary, Face to Face focuses more on the aftermath of the trial and not so much on the disappearance or search for Laci. Viewers learn more about the trial, what happened to Scott after, and an interview with Janey Peterson, Scott's sister-in-law is also included, as well as Scott’s defense attorney, Lara Yeretsian. In the Face to Face doc, a new theory of what could have happened to Laci is also presented, as well as “new findings.”
Scott’s sister-in-law Janey Peterson (who is married to Scott’s older brother) believes he is innocent, as does the rest of Scott’s family. But to those closest to the case, particularly Laci’s family and friends, this is all insulting, for lack of a better word. Time and time again, Scott’s defense claims have been debunked.
If you want a more carefully detailed documentary about the case, I suggest you watch American Murder: Laci Peterson instead of Face to Face with Scott Peterson, we really don’t need to give this man more attention. And I really hope this isn't the beginning of more true crime documentaries from the POV of the convicted killers (or people involved) to come. What are your thoughts on this new documentary?
American Murder: Laci Peterson is streaming on Netflix, Face to Face with Scott Peterson is streaming on Peacock.