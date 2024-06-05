Fans can finally stream all 9 seasons of Suits on Netflix! (Find out when)
Suits fans were ecstatic when they saw the series hit Netflix. It was a chance to relive the humor Aaron Korsch brought to our screens between 2011 and 2019.
It was clearly a smart licensing decision by Netflix. The series hit the Top 10 immediately, and it led to questions about whether a revival or a spin-off could happen. After all, fans were not ready for the series to end when it did.
This was despite only the first eight seasons hitting Netflix. The final season, season 9, was nowhere to be seen, and fans had no idea what was going on. It’s clear that it was to do with the licensing contracts and that we’d get the last season eventually. It was just a case of when?
Suits season 9 arrives on Netflix in July
There isn’t much longer left to wait until all nine seasons of the series will be available to watch. You’ll want to keep going through the eight seasons while you read this so that you’re ready. There’s less than a month to go.
Suits season 9 will arrive on Netflix on Monday, July 1. All eight seasons will remain. It’s time to relive (or see for the first time) how it all ended.
The ninth season picks up with the firm now evolved to Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams. Yes, the name change of the firm became a running joke for the series! Robert Zane took the fall when the Bar Association went after Harvey, and now everyone else is suffering from that consequence.
The big question for fans is whether Harvey will lose the most important person to him: Donna. Yes, the firm’s reputation and the other partners matter, but Donna has been the one constant in his life, and she matters more to him than anything else.
Could a Suits movie happen?
With the success of the series now that it’s hit Netflix, eyes are on whether a movie could happen. After all, while the series had time to bring storylines to an end, it was clear nobody really wanted to say goodbye.
According to Deadline, Korsch is always looking for a way to get the “band back together.” He would love nothing more than to see a movie happen. Patrick J. Adams, who helped to make the show the success it was as Mike Ross, made it clear that this is something being talked about.
"It’s definitely something [creator Aaron Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together."
Is everyone else interested? Adams and Dulé Hill are definitely in. Hill is no stranger to USA Network shows becoming movies. He was involved in Psyche. Others haven’t commented yet, but it’s looking promising.
"I’ll say as a fan of USA shows becoming films, I would definitely like to be doing another one."
While it's certainly possible, there are a lot of factors that go into all this. With some hope, the stars align and it happens.