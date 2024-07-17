Fire Country season 1 will be added to this streamer (and no it's not Paramount+)
CBS has brought some great dramas over the years. Some of them are a little more soapy than others, and Fire Country is certainly one of them.
The series follows Bode, played by Max Thieriot, a prison inmate who agrees to join a firefighting program as a way to reduce his sentence. He was promised to head to another part of the country, but he ends up in his hometown. Not only does he need to keep his nose clean to gain parole, but he also needs to deal with the mess he left behind with family and former friends.
The series is about to get a nice boost, thanks to the licensing on a particular streamer. Yes, it’s about to benefit from the Netflix effect.
Fire Country season 1 heads to Netflix
The firefighter drama will head to Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 1. It’s only the first season of the series for now. There is a chance that the second season could head there in the future, but Netflix will want to see how the show performs and CBS won’t exactly want to put all current seasons on Netflix.
There are two seasons of the series at the moment. Fire Country season 3 is in the works, set for an October premiere on CBS.
The series started as a popular one, and it is only going to get more popular with the bigger audience that Netflix offers. It debuted on Oct. 7, 2022 with 5.9 million total viewers. That was the largest audience of all freshman shows in the 2022–2023 season, according to TVLine. It gained eight million viewers weekly with the Live+7 playback. It continued to rank well in the second season, pulling in 7.3 million total viewers.
Where to stream other seasons of the series
If you do want to watch the second season—and we know you will—you’ll need to get another streaming platform. Fire Country season 2 is exclusive to Paramount+ at the moment.
In fact, both seasons of the series will be on Paramount+. Netflix is getting a non-exclusive license to stream the series. As the third season airs on CBS, we could see the second season head to Netflix. This could be a little like Outlander on Starz, where there is an aim to keep something exclusive to Paramount+ to encourage people to sign up there.
We’ll be sure to keep an eye on Fire Country as it arrives on Netflix.