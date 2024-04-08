Franklin and 3 new TV shows to watch this week: April 8, 2024
Franklin starring Michael Douglas tops the list of new shows to watch this week
By Bryce Olin
There are a lot of new TV shows to watch this week, but not all of them are good or even worth watching. We picked four new shows you need to watch this week, Monday, April 8, through Sunday, April 14. We'll be sharing new lists of our recommendations weekly.
Of the four shows on this list, three of them made our list of the best new shows to watch in April 2024, so it should be a good week to start a new show if you're looking for something to watch.
Let's get the list started with the only returning show on the list, Beacon 23!
Beacon 23 season 2
- Premiere Date: Sunday, April 7
- Where to watch: MGM+
- Created by Zak Penn
- Cast: Lena Headey, Stephan James, Marnie McPhail, Daniel Malik, Carolina Bartczak, Cyrus Faird, Sydney Ozerov-Meyer, Hannah Melissa Scott, Tara Rosling, and more
Beacon 23 is officially back on MGM+. The show's second season premiered on Sunday, April 7. The show continues the story from the show's first season, which premiered in November 2023.
If you like sci-fi shows, we highly recommend this show, which is probably new to a lot of TV viewers because MGM+ is such a small streaming service. Don't let the size of the streamer deter you. Beacon 23 is one of the best shows on TV right now. With Lena Headey and Stephan James as the leads, you can't go wrong!
Fallout
- Premiere Date: Thursday, April 11
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy
- Cast: Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Kyle MacLachlan, Leslie Uggams, Matty Cardarople, and more
It's going to be really interesting to see what happens with Fallout on Amazon Prime Video. The first season consists of eight episodes, and they're all dropping on Prime Video on Thursday, April 11. I have my suspicions about the full season drop, but we'll just have to wait and see how the post-nuclear holocaust series turns out. There are rumors that Fallout season 2 is already in the works, so maybe this new series is nails!
For those who don't know, Fallout is based on the hit video games series of the same name that follows an alternate history of Earth if it was all but destroyed by nuclear war during World War II. The survivors live in fallout bunkers and try to survive in near-impossible conditions. Our story begins more than 200 years later when Lucy, played by Ella Purnell, leaves her vault.
Franklin
- Premiere Date: Friday, April 12
- Where to watch: Apple TV+
- Created by Kirk Ellis and Howard Korder
- Cast: Michael Douglas, Daniel Mays, Marc Duret, Noah Jupe, Ludivine Sagnier, Thibault de Montalembert, Jeann Balibar, Eddie Marsan, Assaad Bouab, and Théodore Pellerin
A new TV show about the life of Benjamin Franklin starring the great Michael Douglas? How electric. I'll take eight episodes, please. Franklin premieres on Friday, April 12, on Apple TV+. It follows Franklin during his time as the American Minister to France after America's victory in the Revolutionary War.
No, Ben Franklin wasn't a president, but he was a very interesting man, and this seems like a very interesting premise for a new series as Franklin works with the French government officials to continue to support the land of the free and the home of the brave.
The Sympathizer
- Premiere Date: Sunday, April 14
- Where to watch: MAX
- Created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar
- Cast: Hoa Xuande, Sandra Oh, Robert Downey Jr., Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Kieu Chinh, and more
The Sympathizer premieres on Max on Sunday, April 14, with new episodes dropping weekly. In my list of the best shows to watch in April, The Sympathizer was my pick for everyone to watch. I just have a great feeling that Park Chan-wook has cooked up another hit. It has the potential to be a huge TV series. The Sympathizer follows a man who becomes a spy in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War and continues working with the Viet Cong until it all starts to catch up with him.
The series is based on the book of the same name written by Viet Thanh Nguyen.
That's the list of new TV shows to watch this week! We also highly recommend watching Ripley (Netflix), Sugar (Apple TV+), Mary and George (Starz), We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu), The Regime (MAX), and Shogun (Hulu) right now!