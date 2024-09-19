Frasier season 2 episode guide: When do new episodes come out?
By Sandy C.
Frasier, one of our favorite sitcoms here at Show Snob returns on Thursday, Sept. 19, only on Paramount+ and we’re super excited to start watching! If you’re on the same page as us, we’re here to help with the Frasier season 2 episode release schedule (and more) so you don’t miss out!
I know we have done our fair share of complaining about reboots and remakes, the world of entertainment is full of these. However, we’d be lying if we said we haven’t enjoyed a few of these shows. That said, Frasier is one of the shows we’re glad was brought back. The original series ran from 1993 to 2004, so it has now been about 20 years since the series concluded.
The first season of the relaunch premiered on Oct. 12, 2023, and it was received with critical acclaim and a decent number of audiences. This is why we weren’t surprised by the second season renewal. The sitcom follows Frasier Crane after a series of important events, including the death of his father, the end of his relationship. Dealing with these life-changing situations have made Frasier want to reconnect with his son, Frederick, who is a firefighter living in Boston.
Kelsey Grammer stars as Frasier Crane, and Jack Cutmore-Scott is Frederick “Freddy” Crane. Frasier also stars Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Anders Keith, and others. Just like the first season, Frasier season 2 will feature 10 episodes, with the first two episodes kicking off the season on Sept. 19.
Here’s the episode release schedule as we know it so far. Please note this is not the official schedule as released by Paramount+, only based on the release date announced for the first two episodes. :
- Episode 1, “Ham,” streams on Sept. 19
- Episode 2, “Cyrano, Cyrano, streams on Sept. 19
- Episode 3, “All About Eve,” streams on Sept. 26
- Episode 4, “The Dedication,” streams on Oct. 3
- Episode 5, “The Squash Courship of Freddy’s Father,” streams on Oct. 10
- Episode 6, “Cape Cod,” streams on Oct. 17
- Episode 7, “My Brilliant Sister,” streams on Oct. 24
- Episode 8, “Thank You, Dr. Crane,” streams on Oct. 31
- Episode 9, “Murder Most Finch,” streams on Nov. 7
- Episode 10, “Father Christmas,” streams on Nov. 14
Will you be watching the new episodes on Paramount+ as soon as they become available?