Futurama season 12 is here! Check out this episode guide so you don't miss out

Futurama is about to unleash Season 12 so when can you watch new episodes of the animated sci-fi series? Find out here!
Twenty-five years after it premiered, Futurama is one of the most amazing survival stories in television history. Opening in March of 1999, the show focuses on Fry, a slacker who’s accidentally frozen for a thousand years and awakens in 2999. He joins the misfit crew of a delivery spaceship, traveling the universe and getting into some bizarre escapades.
The show lasted four seasons on Fox before being canceled in 2003. It retained a huge cult following with several direct-to-video sequels and reruns on the Cartoon Network. That led to a revival in 2009 on Comedy Central where it ran for another five seasons before ending in 2013. A decade later, with the show’s popularity still not waning, Hulu revived the show once again for a ten-episode run.
Now, the show is coming back for another ten-episode season with its usual mix of slapstick comedy, wild satire, fun characters and surprising heart that makes it a huge winner.
"Following Hulu's critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance."
This year’s guest cast is terrific with several real-life figures voicing themselves as they’ve been frozen heads for centuries. The cast includes Danny Trejo, Tim Gunn, Bill Nye, Cara Delevingne, Kyle MacLachlan, LeVar Burton, Neil deGrasse Tyson and more. It looks like another fun ride for the show, so when can you watch new episodes?
When can you watch new episodes of Futurama?
The show premieres on Hulu on July 29, with episodes dropping every Monday, according to USA Today.
- Episode 1: The One Amigo - July 29
- Episode 2: Quids Game - Aug. 5
- Episode 3: The Temp - Aug. 12
- Episode 4: Beauty and the Bug - Aug. 19
- Episode 5: One Is Silicon and the Other Gold - Aug. 26
- Episode 6: Attack of the Clothes - Sept. 2
- Episode 7: Planet Espresso - Sept. 9
- Episode 8: Cuteness Overlord - Sept. 16
- Episode 9: The Futurama Mystery Liberry - Sept. 23
- Episode 10: Otherwise - Sept. 30
Having the show run weekly rather than one big binge may be a bit surprising but it seems fans do enjoy Futurama in weekly installments to take in all the crazy jokes. The show’s schedule is easy to handle and promises Season 12 will be another fun ride for one of the best animated comedies on TV.
Futurama Season 12 streaming new episodes Mondays on Hulu.