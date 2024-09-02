George R.R. Martin to drop a blog on everything House of the Dragon has gotten wrong
By Cody Schultz
It seems George R.R. Martin is ready to spill some tea and unpack everything HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragons has gotten wrong within its first two seasons.
In an August 30 blog post, Martin warned fans that he is ready to open the floodgates and write a blog post that will seemingly put House of the Dragon in the hot seat.
“I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will,” Martin warned, making it clear that he has a list of qualms about the spinoff. And honestly, we’re not too surprised.
During season 2, Martin seemed to hint that he was not a fan of some of the creative liberties the show had taken with his source materials. In a July 5 post on his blog, Martin hinted that he was not a fan of the changes to Blood and Cheese made by the show.
“Well, there’s a lot of be said about that, but this is not the place for me to say it. The issues are too complicated. Somewhere down the line, I will do a separate post about all the issues raised by Blood and Cheese… and Maelor the Missing. There’s a lot to say.”
He’s yet to unpack his grievances with the show, but needless to say when he finally stops beating around the bush and drops his diss track the internet is going to go insane!
Of course, we could be waiting for some time before said roast finally drops. After all, this is the same author who has been working on his latest novel in the Game of Thrones series for the last 14 years now. Still, we’re hoping that we won’t have to wait too long to hear Martin’s thoughts on where the show has gone wrong and just how much he takes issue with.
We’re certain he’s going to have plenty of tea to spill whenever the time comes for him to drop that mic. Fans certainly have had a lot of things to say about the show’s second season and the changes made, so it’ll be interesting to see just what Martin calls the show for getting wrong.