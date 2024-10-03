Grotesquerie episode 3 review: Nothin’ good starts in a getaway car
By Sandy C.
Grotesquerie episode 3 is now streaming on Hulu after airing on FX on Oct. 2 and it sees Travis Kelce make his grand entrance. Let’s review the NFL player’s acting debut and highlight the main events that happen in this wild episode.
Spoiler alert! If you are not caught up on Grotesquerie, go stream the episode now on Hulu before reading ahead. No, seriously. This review dives into big time spoilers. Final warning.
Episode 3 of the horror drama gives audiences a look into the relationship between Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) and her daughter Merritt (Raven Goodwin). They each have dangerous addictions – Lois to alcohol and Merritt to food, specifically gaining weight. It’s a no-brainer that Lois doesn’t want to support Merritt’s weight goals, but if she says anything to her daughter, Merritt will point out how much Lois drinks.
It’s sad to see. They both care and worry about each other, but they are unwilling to change their ways and give up their poisons, so they keep to themselves.
Being hypervigilant is a gift and a curse
Merritt asks her mom to tell her about how she met her dad, Marshall. This is a story Lois has shared multiple times, but Merritt doesn’t care and wants to hear it again. We learn that Lois was working as a waitress when she met Marshall, a college professor.
Marshall is the one who suggested Lois become a detective, Lois share that her husband has always been able to read her. Lois has always been hypervigilan, but this hasn’t always been helpful. It’s tiring, Lois says, to be so aware all of the time.
Lois’ skills do come in handy at work, though. And she more than proves her worth when she is called in late at night to a gruesome scene. Lois arrives drunk, swerving in her car to the crime scene.
Lois is a blessing to the community
As Lois stumbles her way inside the building, music is blasting as lights flash. Hanging in the center of the room is a body, but it’s not just the body of one human being. It’s chopped-up body pieces from several people all sewn together to make one body.
Sergeant Cranburn (Joshua Bitton) tells Lois that she reeks of vodka and to go home. He tells Lois that it is his duty to the community to not allow her to be there in that condition. Lois laughs. She points out how no one in that room knows who the victims are. Cranburn says that the DNA results will come back in three days, but there’s no need to wait. Lois knows every one of the victims. She can recognize them from their tattoos and scars. They are all sex workers or addicts she once helped. Better yet? Lois knows them by name: Jessica Holt, Drea Rhymes, Nini Lynn-Taylor, Danny Cotter.
Lois’ memory and ability to spot these tiny clues right away are incredible. She is clearly the best hope the community has to find this killer. But the fact that Cranburn had no clue who the victims were and was happy waiting THREE DAYS for the results, is concerning.
Imagine what else can happen over the course of those three days. Lois is all alone in this, as if she doesn’t already have plenty else going on in her life. An example? Like the evil Nurse Redd (Lesley Manville) shamelessly asking Lois for power of attorney over Marshall. Lois, of course, tells her no and storms off. The audacity!
Is Lois really alone in this? Wait a minute – what about Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond). Lois feels as if Megan is the only one she can rely on, the only other person who is clever enough to assist Lois in putting the pieces of this puzzle together.
How do you feel about Sister Megan? At first, I suspected her. But it’s impossible for Megan to have managed to do these crimes by herself. Megan may not be involved in these murders, but there’s definitely something going on with her.
Father Charlie and Sister Megan
Another odd character whose name we jotted down under our list suspects is Father Charlie (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). Now, do I think Charlie is responsible? I’m not sure. I have watched one too many crime dramas, folks! I suspect everyone and anyone. If Charlie is the serial killer, he did not act alone. But let’s put this to the side for a minute.
What is going on between Father Charlie and Sister Megan? They are going to have to do quite a few Hail Mary’s to have their most recent sins forgiven.
After Father Charlie convinces his superiors to keep the violent stories going in the newspaper, he asks Sister Megan to bring him the latest copy in person so that he can give it his seal of approval. She does as she’s told, but waiting for her is a naked priest with nothing but a towel. When Sister Megan kisses the priest, he rudely turns her down – why are you teasing her for then, Father? Insert an eye roll here. I don’t know what’s up with the priest, but we may find out soon enough.
Hi, Travis Kelce!
Of course, Grotesquerie made us wait until the last 10 minutes of episode 3 to introduce Eddie Lachlan, portrayed by Travis Kelce. The two hit it off right away. We’re not sure what Eddie’s job at the hospital is. He is dressed in all white (okay, suspicious), so maybe a Nurse? The two playfully flirt and give each other nicknames within minutes. Lois is Miss Sassy Pants and Eddie is Fast Eddie.
Even though Eddie tells Lois not to drive because she is clearly too drunk, Lois leaves. As Eddie predicted, Lois crashes and finds herself back at the hospital, but this time she is handcuffed to the bed. She is scolded by her superior, fellow Detective Grace Finn (Tessa Ferrer), for now having to go out of her way to make the DUI charges on Lois go away. Why? Because Grace believes that Lois is the only one who can solve this case. And hey, she’s not wrong.
Lois doesn’t have time to wait to be dismissed. When Eddie walks in with her food and points out to Lois that he didn’t say “I told you so,” Lois gets him to remove the handcuffs.
Eddie, who are you? Are you even real? I’m going to need someone else other than Lois to have a conversation with Eddie to believe he is really there in the flesh and not part of Lois’ imagination. Real or not, though, Eddie and Lois run out of the hospital hand in hand, jumping into a getaway car. And you know what Taylor Swift said about this – nothing good starts in a getaway car (if you know, you know).