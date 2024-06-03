Hacks season 4 updates: Everything we know so far
Good news! Hacks season 4 is officially happening! The hit HBO comedy is coming back. Here’s what we know! Given it was just ordered, it’s no surprise Hacks season 4 most likely won’t be arriving to Max in 2024. The news was just shared on May 30, 2024, the same day the season 3 finale dropped Hopefully, it won’t hit the long delays the third season did. The fourth season will probably premiere on the streamer either spring or summer 2025.
Thankfully for fans, there’s no worries about the show continuing as it’s confirmed with Sarah Aubrey, head of Max original programming, praising it. Here's her statement per a Warner Bros. Discovery press release:
"We congratulate Hacks’ brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television. Hacks is a masterfully crafted comedy that delivers laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family.”"
What could Hacks Season 4 be about?
Season 3 ended on a major note as Deborah finally got to host her own talk show only to not hire Ava as a writer. She claimed it was a network decision only for Ava to learn the network wanted her and Deborah didn’t. Ava hit back by blackmailing Deborah into giving her the job or she’d reveal how Deborah slept with affiliate owner Bob, which would jeopardize her hosting gig.
Deborah actress Jean Smart talked to TV Line on how a small part of Deborah may actually be impressed by Ava's actions but still upset. Here's what she had to say:
"There’s a few molecules that are going, ‘Oh, my baby’s all grown up. Suddenly, it’s like, ‘Wow, game on. That’s what you want? OK, bring it on!’ But she’s furious and shocked at first. I mean, I was shocked when I read it, but it’s perfect! That Eve Harrington moment is just perfect. "
So it's likely Hacks season 4 will pick up with Deborah and Ava at odds, with Ava finally realizing how to play hardball to get ahead in Hollywood. The two might find common ground in humor, but a relationship built on distrust is not a good start and could fracture them for good.
There’s also Marcus trying to find a new job after leaving Deborah, and Jimmy pushing Kayla to be a surprisingly good office manager. Throw in Deborah’s family drama and the fourth season looks like it has the potential to be a fun ride. But really, when isn't it with this show?
Which characters might return?
It’s likely the main cast is intact with Smart and Hannah Einbinder as Ava reprising their roles. They are the stars after all! Here's who else we expect to see in the new season:
- Jean Smart as Deborah Vance
- Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus
- Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaefer
- Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque Jr.
- Rose Abdoo as Josefina
- Mark Indelicato as Damien
Hacks seasons 1-3 are streaming on Max.